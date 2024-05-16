IBM BigQuality is a data quality solution that provides a rich set of data profiling, cleansing and monitoring capabilities that execute on the data nodes of an Apache Hadoop cluster. IBM BigQuality helps ensure information quality and provides the ability to quickly adapt to strategic business changes by stewardship and monitoring of data and application of data quality rules for your Hadoop data.

Part of the IBM InfoSphere® Information Server product family built specifically to run on Hadoop clusters, BigQuality and IBM BigIntegrate offer end-to-end integration and governance capabilities for your Hadoop data.