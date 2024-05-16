Home Security Guardium Data Risk Manager IBM Security Guardium Data Risk Manager
Uncover, analyze, and visualize data-related business risks
isometric illustration showing a pie chart and streams of data with a suspected data risk being isolated from the rest

IBM Security Guardium Data Risk Manager software is a unified dashboard for IBM Guardium, Symantec DLP, and IBM Information Governance Catalog that provides workflows for the discovery, classification and reporting of sensitive data and associated risks across the enterprise.

 Mitigate risks with IBM Security Guardium Data Risk Manager

What you don’t know can hurt you. Now you can identify and help prevent risks to sensitive business data that may impact business processes, operations, and competitive position. IBM Security® Guardium® Data Risk Manager provides you and your teams with a business-consumable data risk control center that helps to uncover, analyze, and visualize data-related business risks so they can take action to protect your business.
Benefits Uncover business-sensitive data

Identify high-value, business-sensitive information assets that are at risk from internal and external threats. Provide an end-to-end view of business metadata associated with crown jewel data.

 Analyze potential risks

Provide early visibility into potential risks that may impact sensitive business information assets, data, and processes.

 Visualize data exposure

Convey meaning and value to executives with a business-consumable data risk control center. Enable conversations with IT, security, and the line-of-business to improve processes and mitigate risks.
Features
Interactive data risk control center Visualize and manage data in a unifying, single pane-of-glass view that helps convey value and meaning. Correlate security metrics from point security solutions to provide an end-to-end view of your security posture, using the common language of risk to communicate with the C-suite and the risk office.
Data discovery and classification Programmatically discover, classify, and report sensitive data and associated risks across the enterprise by integrating outputs from IBM Guardium, Symantec DLP, and IBM Information Governance Catalog. Leverage real-time information to efficiently discover sensitive information assets and yet-unidentified data stores.
Automated analytics Analyze identified risks, their type, impacted information assets, and additional elements to deliver a comprehensive view of their potential probability and business impact. Choose mitigating actions to help avoid suffering information losses based upon the analytics.
Business risk evaluation and modeling Correlate threats, vulnerabilities, controls, and business attributes with the value of the information asset. Calculate a risk score that highlights the parts of the business that are at risk.

Case study

Software engineers working on project and programming in company
IBM Global Chief Data Office
Uncover, analyze, and visualize business risks around sensitive data

We use our own Data Risk Manager to provide a visual control center for executives and their teams. With its business-consumable dashboard, this helps privacy and data officers across IBM uncover, analyze, and visualize business risks around sensitive data so they can take corrective action.

Resources Data Risk Manager 2.0.6

Explore complete documentation on IBM Data Risk Manager, including a product overview, installation, troubleshooting, support, and further resources.

 The Data Risk Imperative

The challenges that prevent IT pros from giving business leaders timely, business-relevant, security insights — and how to provide data security.
