IBM Security Guardium Data Risk Manager software is a unified dashboard for IBM Guardium, Symantec DLP, and IBM Information Governance Catalog that provides workflows for the discovery, classification and reporting of sensitive data and associated risks across the enterprise.
What you don’t know can hurt you. Now you can identify and help prevent risks to sensitive business data that may impact business processes, operations, and competitive position. IBM Security® Guardium® Data Risk Manager provides you and your teams with a business-consumable data risk control center that helps to uncover, analyze, and visualize data-related business risks so they can take action to protect your business.
Identify high-value, business-sensitive information assets that are at risk from internal and external threats. Provide an end-to-end view of business metadata associated with crown jewel data.
Provide early visibility into potential risks that may impact sensitive business information assets, data, and processes.
Convey meaning and value to executives with a business-consumable data risk control center. Enable conversations with IT, security, and the line-of-business to improve processes and mitigate risks.
We use our own Data Risk Manager to provide a visual control center for executives and their teams. With its business-consumable dashboard, this helps privacy and data officers across IBM uncover, analyze, and visualize business risks around sensitive data so they can take corrective action.
Explore complete documentation on IBM Data Risk Manager, including a product overview, installation, troubleshooting, support, and further resources.
The challenges that prevent IT pros from giving business leaders timely, business-relevant, security insights — and how to provide data security.
Get centralized visibility, monitoring, compliance, advanced analytics and data source flexibility. Simplify data security and analytics.
Encrypt sensitive data in all states and across environments for different types of data, including your files, databases and applications. Address data security and privacy regulations, and control encryption keys for cloud-based data.
Monitor data activity and accelerate compliance auditing and reporting for your data stored anywhere. Discover and classify data and data sources, monitor user activity, and respond to threats in near real time.
Scan your data to detect vulnerabilities, threats and security gaps to help safeguard your data.
Deliver centralized, secured key management with reduced costs and greater operational efficiency.
Enable zero-trust based discovery and classification of sensitive and regulated data, wherever it resides, structured or unstructured, at rest or in motion.
Get started with IBM Security Guardium Data Risk Manager by reading the data sheet or review your options with a Guardium expert in a free, 30-minute call.