With IBM Data Gate on cloud, you can use valuabe enterpise data to support cloud-based analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives with reduced costs and effort.
It offers a lightweight, end-to-end containerized approach for synchronizing IBM® Db2® for z/OS® data to an optimized IBM® Db2® Warehouse SaaS cloud target.
Use a zIIP-enabled, integrated approach to synchronize Db2 for z/OS data to Db2 Warehouse on the cloud.
Colocate data originating in Db2 for z/OS with your analytics and AI applications.
Access current Db2 for z/OS data without impacting transactional workloads.
IBM Data Gate on cloud provides a zIIP-enabled, highly optimized, purpose- built, unidirectional, resilient, standardized approach for synchronizing data from Db2 for z/OS.
Deploy the Data Gate on cloud container next to your Db2 Warehouse SaaS cloud infrastructure.
Take advantage of cloud resources to analyze data, build and run AI models. Incorporate Db2 for z/OS data within your IBM® watsonx.data™ lakehouse or access data in Db2 Warehouse from any query and reporting tool.
Bring valuable enterprise data into a watsonx.data lakehouse.
Synchronize IBM Z® data to the cloud for modern data architectures.
Synchronize IBM Z data to the cloud with radical simplicity and ultra-efficiency.
Optimize for always-on, real-time analytics with a high-performance, fully managed cloud data warehouse.
Handle rapidly changing, diverse and unpredictable workloads while optimizing resource use and investment.