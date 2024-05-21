Home Databases Db2 Data Gate Data Gate on Cloud IBM Data Gate on cloud
Ultra-efficient data synchronization of Db2 for z/OS data to Db2 Warehouse SaaS on cloud
Watch the video
Visual representing Db2 functions
Synchronize valuable enterprise Db2 for z/OS data to an IBM Db2 Warehouse SaaS cloud environment

With IBM Data Gate on cloud, you can use valuabe enterpise data to support cloud-based analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives with reduced costs and effort.

It offers a lightweight, end-to-end containerized approach for synchronizing IBM® Db2® for z/OS® data to an optimized IBM® Db2® Warehouse SaaS cloud target. 
  • Purpose-built, unidirectional, resilient and standardized for synchronizing data from Db2 for z/OS.
  • An IBM z Integrated Information Processor (zIIP) enabled log data provider captures Db2 for z/OS log changes and sends consolidated, encrypted changes to a log data processor to Data Gate on cloud.
  • The log data provider requires only configuration, with no additional installation or maintenance necessary.
Benefits Synchronize data efficiently and ultrafast

Use a zIIP-enabled, integrated approach to synchronize Db2 for z/OS data to Db2 Warehouse on the cloud.

 Colocate data for analytics and AI applications

Colocate data originating in Db2 for z/OS with your analytics and AI applications.

 

 Reduce resource usage and  isolate workloads

Access current Db2 for z/OS data without impacting transactional workloads.
Capabilities
Optimization Optimized for low latency and high throughput

IBM Data Gate on cloud provides a zIIP-enabled, highly optimized, purpose- built, unidirectional, resilient, standardized approach for synchronizing data from Db2 for z/OS.
Deployment Lightweight, containerized deployment to support Db2 Warehouse SaaS on the cloud

Deploy the Data Gate on cloud container next to your Db2 Warehouse SaaS cloud infrastructure.
Purpose-built Designed specifically to support cloud analysis and AI model building

Take advantage of cloud resources to analyze data, build and run AI models. Incorporate Db2 for z/OS data within your IBM® watsonx.data™ lakehouse or access data in Db2 Warehouse from any query and reporting tool.
Resources IBM watsonx.data and IBM Data Gate for watsonx

Bring valuable enterprise data into a watsonx.data lakehouse.

 Accelerate insights from IBM Z data

Synchronize IBM Z® data to the cloud for modern data architectures.
Related products IBM Data Gate

Synchronize IBM Z data to the cloud with radical simplicity and ultra-efficiency.

 IBM Db2 Warehouse

Optimize for always-on, real-time analytics with a high-performance, fully managed cloud data warehouse.

IBM Db2 for z/OS

Handle rapidly changing, diverse and unpredictable workloads while optimizing resource use and investment.
Take the next step

Start unlocking the power of mainframe data today. Book a consultation with an IBM expert.