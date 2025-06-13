IBM Data Gate for watsonx 1.2 and Data Gate for z/OS 3.2

13 June 2025
IBM Data Gate for z/OS 3.2 and IBM Data Gate for watsonx 1.2 are now generally available with additional enhanced capabilities and features.
Since the launch of IBM Data Gate for watsonx, it has resonated with the customers' needs in numerous ways:
IBM Data Gate for watsonx 1.2 is a significant leap forward in our mission to improve hybrid cloud access and integrate IBM Z data with cutting-edge technologies under modern application design. It brings a host of new features and improvements designed to foster Z data and AI synergy.
The new Data Gate for z/OS 3.2 is a core-service, providing IBM Z data, Db2 for z/OS, VSAM and IMS to Data Gate for watsonx. It also provides synchronized data from Db2 for z/OS to Db2 targets optimized on IBM Cloud Pak for Data. The high-speed access to the integrated data from Db2 for z/OS brings multiple benefits like improved hybrid cloud access, accelerated analytics and AI with reduced cost and effort.
Data Gate for watsonx 1.2 brings additional enhanced capabilities and features:
IBM Data Gate for z/OS 3.2 also includes the certificate-based authentication for Db2 for z/OS sources as an important feature. It brings multiple benefits for our clients like improved hybrid cloud access, accelerated analytics and AI with reduced cost and effort.
IBM Data Gate for watsonx 1.2 and IBM Data Gate for z/OS 3.2 represents a substantial evolution in IBM’s hybrid cloud strategy. By addressing customer needs, enhancing security, and optimizing performance, it paves the way for seamless Z data integration with watsonx.data.
We invite you to explore these new features and look forward to your feedback as we continue to innovate and empower your data-driven journey.