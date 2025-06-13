IBM Data Gate for watsonx 1.2 and Data Gate for z/OS 3.2

IBM Data Gate for z/OS 3.2 and IBM Data Gate for watsonx 1.2 are now generally available with additional enhanced capabilities and features.

Since the launch of IBM Data Gate for watsonx, it has resonated with the customers' needs in numerous ways:

Enabled our customers to seamlessly synchronize their mainframe data in watsonx.data, the only hybrid, open data lakehouse for enterprise AI and analytics.

Delivered an ultra-efficient approach to use the latest Z data for analytics and AI workloads, propagating the mainframe data through an integrated, low latency, high throughput synchronization protocol.

Synchronized the major IBM Z data sources including Db2 for z/OS, VSAM and IMS to an Iceberg open-source data table format for access by watsonx.data.

IBM Data Gate for watsonx 1.2 is a significant leap forward in our mission to improve hybrid cloud access and integrate IBM Z data with cutting-edge technologies under modern application design. It brings a host of new features and improvements designed to foster Z data and AI synergy.

The new Data Gate for z/OS 3.2 is a core-service, providing IBM Z data, Db2 for z/OS, VSAM and IMS to Data Gate for watsonx. It also provides synchronized data from Db2 for z/OS to Db2 targets optimized on IBM Cloud Pak for Data. The high-speed access to the integrated data from Db2 for z/OS brings multiple benefits like improved hybrid cloud access, accelerated analytics and AI with reduced cost and effort.