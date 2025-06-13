IBM Data Gate for watsonx 1.2 and Data Gate for z/OS 3.2

13 June 2025

Authors

Rizwana Arshad

Product Manager Data & AI

IBM Z

Felix Beier

Architect - IBM Data Gate Development

IBM

IBM Data Gate for z/OS 3.2 and IBM Data Gate for watsonx 1.2 are now generally available with additional enhanced capabilities and features.

Since the launch of IBM Data Gate for watsonx, it has resonated with the customers' needs in numerous ways:

  • Enabled our customers to seamlessly synchronize their mainframe data in watsonx.data, the only hybrid, open data lakehouse for enterprise AI and analytics.
  • Delivered an ultra-efficient approach to use the latest Z data for analytics and AI workloads, propagating the mainframe data through an integrated, low latency, high throughput synchronization protocol.
  • Synchronized the major IBM Z data sources including Db2 for z/OS, VSAM and IMS to an Iceberg open-source data table format for access by watsonx.data.

IBM Data Gate for watsonx 1.2 is a significant leap forward in our mission to improve hybrid cloud access and integrate IBM Z data with cutting-edge technologies under modern application design. It brings a host of new features and improvements designed to foster Z data and AI synergy.

The new Data Gate for z/OS 3.2 is a core-service, providing IBM Z data, Db2 for z/OS, VSAM and IMS to Data Gate for watsonx. It also provides synchronized data from Db2 for z/OS to Db2 targets optimized on IBM Cloud Pak for Data. The high-speed access to the integrated data from Db2 for z/OS brings multiple benefits like improved hybrid cloud access, accelerated analytics and AI with reduced cost and effort.

What’s new with the latest updates? 

Data Gate for watsonx 1.2 brings additional enhanced capabilities and features:

  • Enhanced Connectivity and Security: IBM Data Gate for watsonx 1.2 introduces AWS Assume Role With Web Identity support, enabling secure writing of IBM Z data to AWS S3 buckets. This feature bolsters IBM’s commitment to robust security and flexibility in cloud environments. IBM has also expanded the support to include writing IBM Z data to Azure Data Lake Storage Gen 2 Containers, catering to the diverse needs of our global clientele.
  • Certificate-based Authentication: Certificate-based authentication for Db2 for z/OS source connections has been implemented with this launch. This enhancement fortifies data security and simplifies the authentication process, aligning with industry best practices.
  • Performance and Scalability Improvements: Several improvements have been implemented with this launch to boost load performance and ensure efficient data handling under heavy workloads. These include: a) enhanced memory management for efficient iceberg data conversion, even under heavy workloads; and b) caching of frequently used transaction management and iceberg data conversion functions for boosting object store write performance.

IBM Data Gate for z/OS 3.2 also includes the certificate-based authentication for Db2 for z/OS sources as an important feature. It brings multiple benefits for our clients like improved hybrid cloud access, accelerated analytics and AI with reduced cost and effort.

Bring IBM Z data to AI

IBM Data Gate for watsonx 1.2 and IBM Data Gate for z/OS 3.2 represents a substantial evolution in IBM’s hybrid cloud strategy. By addressing customer needs, enhancing security, and optimizing performance, it paves the way for seamless Z data integration with watsonx.data.

We invite you to explore these new features and look forward to your feedback as we continue to innovate and empower your data-driven journey.

Explore IBM Data Gate

Register for upcoming webinar

