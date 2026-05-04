IBM Content Cortex
 

An agentic content service platform that centralizes, governs, and activates enterprise content with the power of AI at the scale and security that your business require.

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94%* Reduction in time spent on manual content tasks 90% Lower administrative costs achieved by Central Nacional Unimed.
Learn more 250% Lending volume growth over 3 years without additional hires achieved by BlueShore Financial.
Learn more 2,500+ Leading global companies trust IBM for their content operations

Overview

Problems plaguing enterprise content management

Content silos create compliance risk and operational drag
Most enterprises manage content across 8–10 or more disconnected systems. Inconsistent metadata, fragmented access controls, and manual retention processes create compliance gaps — and slow down every team that depends on this content to do their job.

Legacy ECM was not built for AI-scale governance
Existing content management systems do not provide the governance depth, metadata quality, or agent-ready access that AI powered content automation requires. The result: AI initiatives stall before they start.

Content automation is the next frontier — and most enterprises are not ready
The opportunity is not just making content findable. It is automating the content operations that consume the most time and create the most risk: classification, legal hold, redaction, retention, and records management at scale.

Enterprise content is the biggest untapped AI asset. IBM Content Cortex puts it to work

Enterprises have always struggled with content — siloed systems, ungoverned records, inconsistent metadata. The business risks of unstructured, unclassified, and ungoverned content have always existed. AI adoption without the right system further exacerbates it.​

IBM Content Cortex addresses this in two steps that work together.​

  1. Make your content AI-ready
    Centralize, govern, and structure your content estate so it is trusted, traceable, and consumable – by both people and AI agents. This is the foundation everything else depends on.​
  2. Power your content automation​
    Once content is governed and AI-ready, IBM Content Cortex puts it to work – automating the content operations your teams rely on: classification, legal hold, redaction, records management, and more.​
For existing IBM content services customers
IBM Content Cortex is the natural evolution of FileNet Content Manager, Content Manager OnDemand, and Content Manager Enterprise Edition – unifying IBM's content services portfolio into a single, AI-ready platform.
Core Capabilities
Centralize

Bring content from any system into a single, governed repository. Apply and enrich metadata at scale so your content is findable, consistent, and accessible to both people and AI agents — with document and user security always honored.
 

Information requests reduced from 3 months to under 1 hour.

Source: IBM Case Study - Tatweer Building Company
Govern

Embed access controls, retention policies, and audit trails natively across every document and its semantic representation — through the full content lifecycle. Every action is sourced, timestamped, and defensible. Governance is part of the platform, not bolted on.

90% lower administrative costs · 35% less analysis time

Source: IBM Case Study - Central Nacional Unimed
Activate

Enable AI agents to execute content operations — classify, extract, redact, hold, search — via MCP-native integration with any AI platform of your choice : WatsonX  Orchestrate, Claude, Copilot, or ChatGPT. Transform passive storage into an intelligent system that works on behalf of your teams.

Employee productivity up 20–30% · Documentation cycle time down 20–40% 

Source: IBM Case Study - SOCAR Turkey

Built on best-of-breed content services platforms — proven at enterprise scale, now optimized for AI

IBM Content Cortex is the evolution of IBM’s existing content services offerings – combining proven enterprise-grade storage, governance, and scalability into a unified platform built for AI from the ground up. One system manages billions of documents, petabytes of data, and millions of daily API calls without compromise.

Features

Essentials Edition is the governance foundation for your agentic enterprise. Premium Edition builds on that foundation with policy-aware agents that power your content automation workflows.
Intelligent Archiving

Stop paying for separate archival systems. Up to 30:1 compression for long-term content delivers significant storage savings with instant retrieval — one platform for both active and archival content.

Essentials
MCP Servers

Connect your AI models directly to your content estate via Model Context Protocol today — no wait, no complex setup. Document management, search, classification, and property retrieval. Available now at: github.com/ibm-ecm/cs-mcp-server.

Essentials
Navigator Core Agent

Give your teams natural language access to the content they need — without switching tools. Ask questions, retrieve documents, and execute tasks directly in Content Navigator.

Essentials
Enterprise Security and Governance

Security that follows every document — not a policy you apply after the fact. Fine-grained access controls enforced natively across all documents and their semantic representations, with zero data leakage by architecture.

Essentials
Business Automation Insights

Know the state of your content estate at any moment. Operational dashboards surface content performance, lifecycle status, and governance compliance — giving leaders the visibility to act on content AI readiness.

Essentials
Retention and Disposition

Apply legally defensible retention schedules and disposition policies across billions of documents automatically. Every action is auditable. Compliance is embedded, not managed separately.

Essentials
Additional MCP Servers

Domain-specialized servers for Legal Hold, Classification and Extraction, Document Insights, and Redaction – compatible with WatsonX Orchestrate, Claude, ChatGPT, Copilot, and Cursor.

Premium
Classification and Extraction Agent

Automatically classifies documents, extracts key attributes, enriches metadata, and routes to the correct folder and security policy – at enterprise scale, without human intervention.

Premium
Legal Hold Agent

Identifies responsive documents, validates metadata, and applies legal holds automatically with complete audit trail. Reduces hold creation from minutes to seconds.

Premium
Redaction Agent

Identifies and redacts sensitive personal information, financial data, and legally privileged content automatically – before sharing or publishing, with full traceability.

Premium
Advanced Search (Semantic)

Vector-based semantic search that surfaces documents by meaning, not keyword – synchronized with document security so results always respect access controls.

Premium
AI Agents Throughout the Content Lifecycle

Agents embedded in folders, search results, and document views throughout Content Navigator. Content Assistant SaaS and Client Managed options included.

Premium

Industry use-cases

Built for the complexity of regulated industries
 

IBM Content Cortex is purpose-built for the content challenges most acute in regulated, document-intensive sectors.

BFSI: From compliance liability to defensible record

Banks and financial institutions manage billions of documents across fragmented systems, with regulators demanding instant audit access and rigorous records management. Missing or incorrect metadata creates litigation exposure and operational bottlenecks.

Content Cortex agents automatically classify, tag, and legal-hold documents at scale — reducing the time to respond to regulatory requests from days to hours.

  • Loan backlog dropped from 6 weeks to overnight 
  • Lending volume grew 250% over 3 years without additional hires
  • Audit automation saves CAD 100,000/year

Source: IBM case study — BlueShore Financial

Flat-style banking industry illustration for IBM watsonx Assistant

Insurance: Eliminate manual document triage at ingestion

Insurers ingest millions of policy documents, claims files, and vendor forms – each requiring manual sorting, classification, metadata enrichment, and folder assignment. Manual triage at this volume introduces errors and compliance gaps that create real financial exposure.

Content Cortex automates document processing end-to-end: classify, enrich, route, and retain – in a single agent-driven workflow.

  • AK Sigorta achieved 40% faster read/write performance  while processing 10,000+ claim files daily, serving 3 million customers 24X7
  • Central Nacional Unimed achieved 90% lower administrative costs · 35% less analysis time

Sources:  IBM case studies - AKSigortaCentral Nacional Unimed  

Flat-style insurance industry illustration for IBM watsonx Assistant

Healthcare: Protect sensitive patient information at scale

Healthcare organizations manage millions of clinical records, consent forms, and diagnostic documents — each subject to HIPAA, retention mandates, and right-to-access obligations. Manual redaction and access control across legacy systems creates legal exposure and operational friction.

Content Cortex automatically identifies, redacts, and governs sensitive patient information, while enabling clinicians to retrieve records in seconds rather than minutes.

  • 90% lower administrative costs 
  • 35% less analysis time
  • 1.3 million medical bills processed per month 

Source: IBM case study — Central Nacional Unimed

Detailed health-related icons and symbols, showing diverse medical concepts.

Government: Manage records at national scale

Government agencies ingest millions of pages per day — forms, correspondence, case files — against strict records management mandates, FOIA obligations, and public accountability requirements. Manual processes cannot keep pace.

IBM FileNet — the foundation of Content Cortex — already powers government agencies ingesting 1.6 million pages per day. Content Cortex adds AI-driven classification, automated retention, and agent-assisted records management to that proven base.

  • ANAS S.p.A. managed nearly 12 million documents across engineering, procurement and IT 1.6M+ pages ingested per day at a current FileNet government customer
  • Tatweer Building reduced information requests from up to 3 months to under 1 hour

Sources: IBM case studies - ANAS S.p.A.Tatweer Building

watsonx orchestrate illustration - a figure of a woman sitting at her desk typing on her laptop, and at the same time a specter of her checking papers.

Manufacturing : From unstructured production data to actionable record

Manufacturers manage vast volumes of engineering drawings, quality reports, supplier contracts, and compliance certifications — spread across disparate systems. Slow retrieval delays procurement decisions, audit responses, and product lifecycle management.

Content Cortex centralizes and classifies manufacturing documentation, enabling teams to retrieve the right version of the right document in seconds — and enabling agents to automate supplier onboarding and quality audit workflows.

  • Documentation cycle time down 20–40%
  • Employee productivity up 20–30%
  • USD 300,000/year in operational savings

Source: IBM case study — SOCAR Turkey Enerji A.S.

Interconnected data managed agriculture, manufacturing, and distribution networks,
Purpose-built advantages no competitor can match Only CSP with natively embedded AI agents

Competitors offer AI as add-on modules. Content Cortex embeds agents natively – classification, legal hold, redaction, and search execute within the content lifecycle, not around it.

 MCP-native for any agent runtime

The only content services platform with production-ready MCP servers. watsonx Orchestrate, Claude, Copilot, ChatGPT — any AI runtime can execute content operations with full security enforcement.

 Governance at enterprise scale

Box and SharePoint are built for collaboration, not governance. Content Cortex manages 16 billion documents, 33 PB in a single repository, 600M API calls per month — with full audit trails throughout.

 Zero data leakage by architecture

Security enforced at every layer — storage, semantic representations, agent interactions, search results. When a document is deleted, all derived embeddings are deleted too. Architectural, not policy-based.

 Hybrid without compromise

Full platform capability on-premises, private cloud, or public cloud — no separate SKUs, no capability degradation. Regulated industries that cannot move fully to the cloud get everything.

 30 years of regulated enterprise trust

IBM FileNet has managed the world’s most sensitive content for over three decades — 2,500+ enterprise customers, certified for banking, insurance, healthcare, and government at 99.999% availability.
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*Based on results from IBM Content Assistant customers. Individual results may vary