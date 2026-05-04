Content silos create compliance risk and operational drag

Most enterprises manage content across 8–10 or more disconnected systems. Inconsistent metadata, fragmented access controls, and manual retention processes create compliance gaps — and slow down every team that depends on this content to do their job.

Legacy ECM was not built for AI-scale governance

Existing content management systems do not provide the governance depth, metadata quality, or agent-ready access that AI powered content automation requires. The result: AI initiatives stall before they start.

Content automation is the next frontier — and most enterprises are not ready

The opportunity is not just making content findable. It is automating the content operations that consume the most time and create the most risk: classification, legal hold, redaction, retention, and records management at scale.