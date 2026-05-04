An agentic content service platform that centralizes, governs, and activates enterprise content with the power of AI at the scale and security that your business require.
Content silos create compliance risk and operational drag
Most enterprises manage content across 8–10 or more disconnected systems. Inconsistent metadata, fragmented access controls, and manual retention processes create compliance gaps — and slow down every team that depends on this content to do their job.
Legacy ECM was not built for AI-scale governance
Existing content management systems do not provide the governance depth, metadata quality, or agent-ready access that AI powered content automation requires. The result: AI initiatives stall before they start.
Content automation is the next frontier — and most enterprises are not ready
The opportunity is not just making content findable. It is automating the content operations that consume the most time and create the most risk: classification, legal hold, redaction, retention, and records management at scale.
Enterprises have always struggled with content — siloed systems, ungoverned records, inconsistent metadata. The business risks of unstructured, unclassified, and ungoverned content have always existed. AI adoption without the right system further exacerbates it.
IBM Content Cortex addresses this in two steps that work together.
Bring content from any system into a single, governed repository. Apply and enrich metadata at scale so your content is findable, consistent, and accessible to both people and AI agents — with document and user security always honored.
Information requests reduced from 3 months to under 1 hour.
Source: IBM Case Study - Tatweer Building Company
Embed access controls, retention policies, and audit trails natively across every document and its semantic representation — through the full content lifecycle. Every action is sourced, timestamped, and defensible. Governance is part of the platform, not bolted on.
90% lower administrative costs · 35% less analysis time
Source: IBM Case Study - Central Nacional Unimed
Enable AI agents to execute content operations — classify, extract, redact, hold, search — via MCP-native integration with any AI platform of your choice : WatsonX Orchestrate, Claude, Copilot, or ChatGPT. Transform passive storage into an intelligent system that works on behalf of your teams.
Employee productivity up 20–30% · Documentation cycle time down 20–40%
Source: IBM Case Study - SOCAR Turkey
IBM Content Cortex is the evolution of IBM’s existing content services offerings – combining proven enterprise-grade storage, governance, and scalability into a unified platform built for AI from the ground up. One system manages billions of documents, petabytes of data, and millions of daily API calls without compromise.
Stop paying for separate archival systems. Up to 30:1 compression for long-term content delivers significant storage savings with instant retrieval — one platform for both active and archival content.
Connect your AI models directly to your content estate via Model Context Protocol today — no wait, no complex setup. Document management, search, classification, and property retrieval. Available now at: github.com/ibm-ecm/cs-mcp-server.
Give your teams natural language access to the content they need — without switching tools. Ask questions, retrieve documents, and execute tasks directly in Content Navigator.
Security that follows every document — not a policy you apply after the fact. Fine-grained access controls enforced natively across all documents and their semantic representations, with zero data leakage by architecture.
Know the state of your content estate at any moment. Operational dashboards surface content performance, lifecycle status, and governance compliance — giving leaders the visibility to act on content AI readiness.
Apply legally defensible retention schedules and disposition policies across billions of documents automatically. Every action is auditable. Compliance is embedded, not managed separately.
Domain-specialized servers for Legal Hold, Classification and Extraction, Document Insights, and Redaction – compatible with WatsonX Orchestrate, Claude, ChatGPT, Copilot, and Cursor.
Automatically classifies documents, extracts key attributes, enriches metadata, and routes to the correct folder and security policy – at enterprise scale, without human intervention.
Identifies responsive documents, validates metadata, and applies legal holds automatically with complete audit trail. Reduces hold creation from minutes to seconds.
Identifies and redacts sensitive personal information, financial data, and legally privileged content automatically – before sharing or publishing, with full traceability.
Vector-based semantic search that surfaces documents by meaning, not keyword – synchronized with document security so results always respect access controls.
Agents embedded in folders, search results, and document views throughout Content Navigator. Content Assistant SaaS and Client Managed options included.
IBM Content Cortex is purpose-built for the content challenges most acute in regulated, document-intensive sectors.
Banks and financial institutions manage billions of documents across fragmented systems, with regulators demanding instant audit access and rigorous records management. Missing or incorrect metadata creates litigation exposure and operational bottlenecks.
Content Cortex agents automatically classify, tag, and legal-hold documents at scale — reducing the time to respond to regulatory requests from days to hours.
Insurers ingest millions of policy documents, claims files, and vendor forms – each requiring manual sorting, classification, metadata enrichment, and folder assignment. Manual triage at this volume introduces errors and compliance gaps that create real financial exposure.
Content Cortex automates document processing end-to-end: classify, enrich, route, and retain – in a single agent-driven workflow.
Sources: IBM case studies - AKSigorta, Central Nacional Unimed
Healthcare organizations manage millions of clinical records, consent forms, and diagnostic documents — each subject to HIPAA, retention mandates, and right-to-access obligations. Manual redaction and access control across legacy systems creates legal exposure and operational friction.
Content Cortex automatically identifies, redacts, and governs sensitive patient information, while enabling clinicians to retrieve records in seconds rather than minutes.
Government agencies ingest millions of pages per day — forms, correspondence, case files — against strict records management mandates, FOIA obligations, and public accountability requirements. Manual processes cannot keep pace.
IBM FileNet — the foundation of Content Cortex — already powers government agencies ingesting 1.6 million pages per day. Content Cortex adds AI-driven classification, automated retention, and agent-assisted records management to that proven base.
Sources: IBM case studies - ANAS S.p.A., Tatweer Building
Manufacturers manage vast volumes of engineering drawings, quality reports, supplier contracts, and compliance certifications — spread across disparate systems. Slow retrieval delays procurement decisions, audit responses, and product lifecycle management.
Content Cortex centralizes and classifies manufacturing documentation, enabling teams to retrieve the right version of the right document in seconds — and enabling agents to automate supplier onboarding and quality audit workflows.
Competitors offer AI as add-on modules. Content Cortex embeds agents natively – classification, legal hold, redaction, and search execute within the content lifecycle, not around it.
The only content services platform with production-ready MCP servers. watsonx Orchestrate, Claude, Copilot, ChatGPT — any AI runtime can execute content operations with full security enforcement.
Box and SharePoint are built for collaboration, not governance. Content Cortex manages 16 billion documents, 33 PB in a single repository, 600M API calls per month — with full audit trails throughout.
Security enforced at every layer — storage, semantic representations, agent interactions, search results. When a document is deleted, all derived embeddings are deleted too. Architectural, not policy-based.
Full platform capability on-premises, private cloud, or public cloud — no separate SKUs, no capability degradation. Regulated industries that cannot move fully to the cloud get everything.
IBM FileNet has managed the world’s most sensitive content for over three decades — 2,500+ enterprise customers, certified for banking, insurance, healthcare, and government at 99.999% availability.
*Based on results from IBM Content Assistant customers. Individual results may vary