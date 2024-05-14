Collaborating with BBS, AKSigorta replaced its CMS with the IBM FileNet Content Manager platform. AKSigorta performed a thorough technical analysis of competing offerings before deciding on the IBM products. The company chose the IBM FileNet platform for four reasons: excellent performance; strong classification and authentication capabilities; ease of integration with other applications; and because IBM provided value-added tools, including IBM Content Navigator, IBM Case Manager and IBM Watson® Discovery software. “These tools are important for us because they’ll help us differentiate our processes and develop our value-added customer experiences,” says Konak.

With the FileNet platform, AKSigorta can easily integrate its CMS with other systems and processes, such as its policy administration process. “In the next phase, we’re going to integrate our agreement management system with the FileNet content management system,” says Konak. “And this will be very easy because of the flexibility of the FileNet platform.”

During the upgrade, BBS helped AKSigorta extract 14 TB of data from the previous CMS, analyze it, enrich its metadata and load it into the FileNet platform, with practically zero data loss.