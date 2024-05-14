ANAS S.p.A.

ANAS is responsible for building, maintaining and upgrading the extensive network of roads and motorways that keep Italy moving. Ensuring thousands of towns and cities stay connected over Italy’s challenging terrain demands constant maintenance work. In parallel, ANAS also drives projects to create new transport links between Italy’s more remote locations.

Maurizio Biccellari, Head of Management and Document Systems, ANAS, explains: “A lot of the things that make Italy such a beautiful country also make it extremely challenging from an engineering perspective. With so many rivers, valleys and mountainous regions, projects to build or repair roads require teams of engineers, architects and surveyors, as well as many different types of specialist suppliers.

ANAS’s construction and maintenance projects depend on a huge amount of data — from engineer’s plans and procurement contracts to management recording processes. To manage its engineering processes and a huge network of suppliers, the organization previously relied on manual, paper-based processes. However, this approach meant it was difficult to keep track of forms and files, especially on projects with multiple stakeholders and workstreams.

Biccellari continues: “To carry out their work, our staff and suppliers need to access engineering drawings and plans, acquisition documents, quality procedures, operating instructions, staff correspondence, and more. We currently have nearly 12 million documents archived on our systems, which our users might need to see at any time. If our personnel can’t access the information they need in a timely manner, it increases the risk of project delays, which have the potential to substantially increase our costs.”