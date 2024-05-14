SOCAR Turkey worked closely with IBM and IBM Business Partner AKSIS to implement the enterprise content management services available in the IBM Cloud Pak® for Business Automation solution. By carefully integrating the solution with SOCAR Turkey’s subsidiaries’ main enterprise business applications, the team established end-to-end integrated, automated and digitized processes throughout the entire organization.

The solution now automatically manages SOCAR Turkey’s corporate level documents from creation to archiving or disposal. SOCAR Turkey also uses the solution to classify information, develop dynamic folder structures and grant access to documents based on the organizational structure laid out in the company’s HR solution. Furthermore, the development team used the IBM solution to create processing standards that help manage compliance with international document management standards and the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) framework.

All of SOCAR Turkey’s subsidiaries receive and process a large amount of correspondence every day, and the IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation solution helps automate and manage these documents. Today, when a new piece of correspondence arrives at SOCAR Turkey, it is scanned and sent to the IBM solution, which applies a set of business rules to classify it and then creates a case number. Then, depending on the classification, the letter is either assigned to a case worker automatically or sent to a manager’s dashboard where it can be assigned manually.

As case workers review and respond to each case, the system tracks its progress, sending each new document to a security-rich content repository. Upon resolution, all the case’s documents are stored together in a searchable archive. In all, SOCAR Turkey has automated 3,000 correspondence processes.

SOCAR Turkey is using the IBM solution to handle internal and external contracts in a similar manner. By automating nearly 6,000 contract document management processes, SOCAR Turkey was able to accelerate, standardize and simplify contract management.

SOCAR Turkey’s engineering departments are also benefiting from the automation project. Much of the engineering documentation is generated by third party vendors, who can now use the solution to submit their deliverables to SOCAR Turkey. The solution’s automated workflow capabilities ensure that the documents reach the appropriate stakeholders in the company, where the documents can be reviewed, commented on and approved. “With IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation, our stakeholders tell us that they no longer feel like they are working for the system. Rather, the system is working for them,” says Zehra Özcömert, Information and Records Group Manager at SOCAR Turkey.