Cognos Analytics provides AI-powered automation and insights from data you trust if data-driven decision making is your goal.
By using Cognos Analytics your business team can transform into power users, so your data analysts can focus on finding deeper insights to boost results. Move to the new generation of BI with AI capabilities that not only bring an accurate, trusted and complete picture of your business, but forecast what’s coming in the future, predict outcomes and explain why they may happen.
Discover enhanced AI, faster performance and reporting, user experience enhancements and much more in the latest version.
Ask the AI assistant a question in plain language, and see the answer in a visualization. Use time series modeling to predict seasonal trends.
Keep your stakeholders up-to-date, automatically. Create and share dynamic personalized, multi-page reports in the formats your stakeholders want.
Get deeper insights without a data science background. Validate what you know, identify what you don't with statistically accurate time-series forecasting and pinpoint patterns to consider.
Stay connected on the go with the new mobile app. Access data and get alerts right from your phone, 24/7.
