See how automated data preparation, data discovery and visualizations can drive more confident decisions
Unlock the full potential of your data

Cognos Analytics provides AI-powered automation and insights from data you trust if data-driven decision making is your goal.

By using Cognos Analytics your business team can transform into power users, so your data analysts can focus on finding deeper insights to boost results. Move to the new generation of BI with AI capabilities that not only bring an accurate, trusted and complete picture of your business, but forecast what’s coming in the future, predict outcomes and explain why they may happen.

Discover enhanced AI, faster performance and reporting, user experience enhancements and much more in the latest version.

 Introducing Cognos Analytics 12.0: AI powered insights, faster, for everyone
Learn why IBM was named a Market Leader in the Integrated Planning & Analytics report from BARC Research.
What you get
Web-based data modeling

Upload, connect to, join and model your data.
Interactive dashboards and enterprise reports

Up to 5 users can join the same trial instance.
Data exploration and prediction

Predictive forecasting, decision trees, AI assistant and more.
What's included
Get connected Connect your data effortlessly  Import data from CSV files and spreadsheets. Connect to cloud or on-premises data sources, including SQL databases, Google BigQuery, Amazon, Redshift and more. See data sources
Get your answers faster Introducing Cognos Assistant AI Use your own words to ask the assistant for answers and insights from any data source you select. Then ask it to build charts and dashboards so that you can quickly visualize and share information.
Prepare your data Prepare and connect data automatically Save time cleaning your data with AI-assisted data preparation. Clean and prep data from multiple sources, add calculated fields, join data and create new tables.
Build visualizations Create dynamic dashboards easily Quickly create compelling, interactive dashboards. Drag and drop data to create auto-generated visualizations, drill down for more detail and share using email or Slack.
Feature details
Identify patterns Uncover hidden patterns

Ask the AI assistant a question in plain language, and see the answer in a visualization. Use time series modeling to predict seasonal trends.
Generate personalized reports Create and deliver personalized reports

Keep your stakeholders up-to-date, automatically. Create and share dynamic personalized, multi-page reports in the formats your stakeholders want.
Gain insights Make confident data decisions

Get deeper insights without a data science background. Validate what you know, identify what you don't with statistically accurate time-series forecasting and pinpoint patterns to consider. 
Stay connected Go mobile

Stay connected on the go with the new mobile app. Access data and get alerts right from your phone, 24/7.
Take the next step

Get started with a free trial of IBM® Cognos® Analytics or request a live demo with an IBM expert and discuss how it can address your specific business needs.

Footnotes

