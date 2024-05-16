Home Developer tools COBOL Compiler Family COBOL for AIX IBM COBOL for AIX
IBM COBOL for AIX® is a development environment for building business-critical COBOL applications on Power® systems. It includes a COBOL compiler, a runtime library for application development use, and a debugger that lets you visually debug a program from your workstation. COBOL for AIX enables you to create 32-bit or 64-bit applications. IBM COBOL Runtime Environment for AIX 5.1 is required to deploy applications built with COBOL for AIX into production.

To discover the advantages and capabilities of the COBOL for AIX 5.1 compiler, read the COBOL for AIX 5.1 data sheet.

Benefits Maximize Power hardware

Takes advantage of hardware advancements and optimization technology for IBM Power systems.

 Optimize application performance

Uses common compiler back-end technology from XL C, XL C/C++, and XL Fortran to give better performance.

 Improve developer productivity

Increases usability by providing diagnostic reports and symbolic debugger support.
Features
Application performance maximization

COBOL for AIX® is designed to take advantage of hardware advancements and optimization technology for IBM® Power Systems. It delivers superior performance, reliability, and energy efficiency. A backend optimizer improves the performance of COBOL for AIX applications, and this component is common among the IBM XL compilers such as XL C, XL C/C++, and XL Fortran.

XML and Java interoperability

COBOL for AIX lets you integrate your COBOL applications with web services, XML, and Java®. It gives you control over the XML documents you generate, and facilitates the interoperability of COBOL and Java programs based on the facilities of the Java Native Interface.

Debugging support

COBOL for AIX includes a debugger that supports problem determination capabilities for 32-bit and 64-bit applications.

Middleware integration

COBOL for AIX delivers recent programming interfaces to middleware to facilitate application integration and modernization.

A runtime-only offering available for application deployment

Deployment of COBOL applications in an execution-only environment requires the COBOL Runtime Environment for AIX 5.1 product. It is a separately orderable runtime product for execution of developed IBM COBOL applications. With this orderable COBOL Runtime Environment, the redistribution of runtime libraries in the COBOL for AIX product is no longer required or permitted.

Technical details Software requirements

COBOL for AIX 5.1 and its generated object programs run on the following operating systems:

  • AIX 6.1 TL 2 or later
  • AIX 7.1
  • AIX 7.2 with Feb 2016 PTF and later PTFs
 Hardware requirements
  • An SVGA 800 x 600 display (1024 x 764 recommended)
  • 256 MB of memory (512 MB, or higher, recommended)
  • 210 MB of disk space for the COBOL compiler, tools, and product information.
Which edition is right for you?

COBOL for AIX

COBOL Runtime Environment for AIX

A cost-effective development environment for building business-critical COBOL applications for Power systems.

Starting at USD 8,640.00* per user

A high-performance runtime offering for deployment of developed IBM COBOL applications.

For application development only. Use COBOL Runtime for AIX for production

For deployment of applications built with COBOL for AIX

Licensing option available for single install, unique user (1:1)

Priced per Processor Value Unit (PVU, the amount of possible work your processor can perform)

Licensing option available to share access with multiple users (one user at a time)

PVU pricing model gives you licensing flexibility and granularity

PVU pricing model gives you licensing flexibility and granularity

Includes 12 months of no cost 24x7 support and access to new software features

25% discount available if you are migrating from a competitive COBOL compiler on AIX
Resources Data sheet: COBOL for AIX, V5.1

Learn about the functionality, advantages, and capabilities of COBOL for AIX®, V5.1.

 Read the data sheet COBOL for AIX fix list

See a complete list of the latest releases, refreshes, fix packs and interim fixes sorted by version for IBM® COBOL for AIX.

 Check the fix list White paper: Migrating to IBM COBOL for AIX

Learn how to migrate COBOL source programs to IBM COBOL for AIX.

 Read the white paper IBM Compiler Licensing on AIX and Linux on Power Technote FAQs

Learn the answers to common questions about the licensing model of IBM Compilers on AIX and Linux on Power®.

 Read the FAQs Rational COBOL RFE community

Collaborate directly with the IBM product development teams and other product users about future product enhancements.

Footnotes

