IBM COBOL for AIX® is a development environment for building business-critical COBOL applications on Power® systems. It includes a COBOL compiler, a runtime library for application development use, and a debugger that lets you visually debug a program from your workstation. COBOL for AIX enables you to create 32-bit or 64-bit applications. IBM COBOL Runtime Environment for AIX 5.1 is required to deploy applications built with COBOL for AIX into production.
To discover the advantages and capabilities of the COBOL for AIX 5.1 compiler, read the COBOL for AIX 5.1 data sheet.
Takes advantage of hardware advancements and optimization technology for IBM Power systems.
Uses common compiler back-end technology from XL C, XL C/C++, and XL Fortran to give better performance.
Increases usability by providing diagnostic reports and symbolic debugger support.
COBOL for AIX® is designed to take advantage of hardware advancements and optimization technology for IBM® Power Systems. It delivers superior performance, reliability, and energy efficiency. A backend optimizer improves the performance of COBOL for AIX applications, and this component is common among the IBM XL compilers such as XL C, XL C/C++, and XL Fortran.
COBOL for AIX lets you integrate your COBOL applications with web services, XML, and Java®. It gives you control over the XML documents you generate, and facilitates the interoperability of COBOL and Java programs based on the facilities of the Java Native Interface.
COBOL for AIX includes a debugger that supports problem determination capabilities for 32-bit and 64-bit applications.
COBOL for AIX delivers recent programming interfaces to middleware to facilitate application integration and modernization.
Deployment of COBOL applications in an execution-only environment requires the COBOL Runtime Environment for AIX 5.1 product. It is a separately orderable runtime product for execution of developed IBM COBOL applications. With this orderable COBOL Runtime Environment, the redistribution of runtime libraries in the COBOL for AIX product is no longer required or permitted.
COBOL for AIX 5.1 and its generated object programs run on the following operating systems:
A cost-effective development environment for building business-critical COBOL applications for Power systems.
Starting at USD 8,640.00* per user
A high-performance runtime offering for deployment of developed IBM COBOL applications.
For application development only. Use COBOL Runtime for AIX for production
For deployment of applications built with COBOL for AIX
Licensing option available for single install, unique user (1:1)
Priced per Processor Value Unit (PVU, the amount of possible work your processor can perform)
Licensing option available to share access with multiple users (one user at a time)
PVU pricing model gives you licensing flexibility and granularity
Includes 12 months of no cost 24x7 support and access to new software features
25% discount available if you are migrating from a competitive COBOL compiler on AIX
