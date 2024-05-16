IBM COBOL for AIX® is a development environment for building business-critical COBOL applications on Power® systems. It includes a COBOL compiler, a runtime library for application development use, and a debugger that lets you visually debug a program from your workstation. COBOL for AIX enables you to create 32-bit or 64-bit applications. IBM COBOL Runtime Environment for AIX 5.1 is required to deploy applications built with COBOL for AIX into production.

To discover the advantages and capabilities of the COBOL for AIX 5.1 compiler, read the COBOL for AIX 5.1 data sheet.