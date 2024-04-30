Maximize hardware utilization, reduce CPU usage, and improve performance of critical applications
IBM Enterprise COBOL for z/OS® is a premier enterprise class COBOL compiler for IBM z/OS. It delivers innovation for modernizing business-critical applications, programming features to increase programmer productivity, and bolsters the overall benefits of transactional and data systems such as IBM CICS®, IBM IMS, and IBM Db2®.
To maximize your IBM z/Architecture® ROI and improve performance of your business-critical applications, stay current with IBM Enterprise COBOL for z/OS compiler and IBM Automatic Binary Optimizer for z/OS (sold separately) and selectively optimize CPU-intensive parts of the applications.
IBM Enterprise COBOL for z/OS works with infrastructure technologies with native support for JSON, XML, and Java® and AMODE 64 (64-bit), including interoperability with AMODE 31 (31-bit).
For the latest updates for IBM Enterprise COBOL for z/OS.
Towards a new COBOL/Java interoperability for batch environments
Should we still use COBOL?
Reduces CPU utilization and operating costs by utilizing the COBOL compiler's leading edge optimization technology and ability to exploit the latest IBM Z® hardware and middleware.
Improves productivity by leveraging new usability features to simplify programming techniques, problem determination, and support tools supplied by IBM and other ISVs.
Modernizes your applications with features that have been extended to support web, cloud, and mobile infrastructures.
Compatible with earlier COBOL compilers with no need to recompile an entire application to use features from the latest release.
Use the latest version of Enterprise COBOL for new development, modernization and maintenance. Use ABO (sold separately) to improve the performance of the COBOL modules without a recompilation plan.
Generate code to take advantage of IBM z16™, IBM z15™, IBM z15 T02, IBM z14®, IBM z14 ZR1, IBM z13®, IBM z13s®, IBM zEC12 or IBM zBC12 processors without the need for source code changes. In addition, it increases hardware ROI by incorporating leading edge optimization technology.
Supports the Continuous Delivery (CD) model so that you can receive new features and enhanced capabilities as soon as the code is ready. You can now receive enhancements in a faster and more continuous way without waiting for the next release.
Introduces compiler enhancements such as new compiler options to detect or correct invalid data issues, which help ease your migration efforts from COBOL 4 or earlier to COBOL 6 or later compiler. In addition, the one-stop COBOL Migration Portal contains all the COBOL migration-related information to support your migration.
Use the latest version of Enterprise COBOL for new development, modernization and maintenance. Use IBM Automatic Binary Optimizer for z/OS (ABO), sold separately, to improve the performance of the COBOL modules without a recompilation plan.
Get easier problem determination and support for modern development tools that are supplied by both IBM and other ISVs and support of simplified programming techniques.
Modernize your environment to support web, cloud and mobile infrastructures, while reducing cost, risk and cycle time including RESTful JavaScript™ Object Notation (JSON) services with traditional XML web services, Native UTF-8 to efficiently communicate across applications, AMODE 64 (64-bit) batch applications development, interoperability between AMODE 31 (31-bit) and AMODE 64 (64-bit) COBOL programs and improved COBOL/Java interoperability.
IBM COBOL Report Writer is a separately orderable product that runs with the IBM COBOL compiler. It produces all the listings, reports and displayed summaries required in a COBOL application and users can significantly reduce the time and effort needed to code and test a program with printed output.
Monthly License Charge Edition
A licensed, fully functional product for enterprise clients' production use, with world-class IBM support and monthly license charge pricing.
Value Unit Edition
A licensed, fully functional product for enterprise clients' production use with world-class IBM support and value unit pricing.
How to purchase
Available through Shopz by searching 5655-EC6 or contacting an IBM Z representative.
Available through Shopz by searching 5697-V61 or contacting an IBM Z representative.
Pricing plan
Monthly License Charge (MLC)
One-time charge price metric based on Value Units
Use in production environments
For enterprise clients
World-class IBM support and subscription
z/OS 2.3 or later with required program temporary fixes (PTFs).
IBM Enterprise COBOL for z/OS, 6.4 runs on the following IBM servers:
IBM Enterprise COBOL for z/OS normally ships a fix pack (or PTF) every two months. Check out the fixes and new functions delivered with each fix pack at the following link.
You can install the latest PTFs by using the FIXCAT feature of SMP/E to take advantage of these features.
The What's New manual provides an executive overview of new and improved features in each COBOL version.
Visit the IBM Software lifecycle website to check the lifecycle dates, announcement letters, and other information for each COBOL version.
Yes. the downloadable JAR (Java Archive) format and PDF format of documentation are available in the COBOL documentation library.
You can start with the migration webinar and the performance tuning webinar, which are provided at no charge. Go to the COBOL migration and performance tuning webinars page, check the availability, and register.
Yes, check out all the COBOL migration resources at once in the COBOL Migration Portal, including the COBOL Migration Assistant that provides you a step-by-step wizard to guide your migration process.
You can find all the COBOL education resources on IBM Developer.
You can visit and download the performance tuning guide for each COBOL version.
Discover COBOL 6.4 enhancements including IBM z16 utilization, enhanced Java/COBOL interoperability, AMODE 31/64 COBOL program compatibility, user-defined function support, and enhanced ABO integration.
Discover COBOL 6.3 enhancements including IBM z15 utilization, AMODE 64 (64-bit) support, and UTF-8 native data type support.
Optimization technology that directly optimizes COBOL modules without source recompilation and is complementary to the latest IBM Enterprise COBOL for z/OS compiler.
A generative AI-assisted product built to accelerate mainframe application modernization at lower cost and with less risk.
Enables developers to create new applications in their language of choice with support for high-transaction workloads.
Debug and code coverage for z/OS applications written in COBOL, PL/I, C/C++ and Assembler.
Db2 for z/OS offers agile, efficient, secure enterprise data serving for the world’s most demanding hybrid cloud, and transactional and analytics applications.
Get started maximizing your IBM z/Architecture with IBM Enterprise COBOL for z/OS. Schedule a no-cost 30-minute meeting with an IBM Z and LinuxONE representative.