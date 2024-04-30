IBM Enterprise COBOL for z/OS

Maximize hardware utilization, reduce CPU usage, and improve performance of critical applications

IBM Enterprise COBOL for z/OS® is a premier enterprise class COBOL compiler for IBM z/OS. It delivers innovation for modernizing business-critical applications, programming features to increase programmer productivity, and bolsters the overall benefits of transactional and data systems such as IBM CICS®, IBM IMS, and IBM Db2®.

To maximize your IBM z/Architecture® ROI and improve performance of your business-critical applications, stay current with IBM Enterprise COBOL for z/OS compiler and IBM Automatic Binary Optimizer for z/OS (sold separately) and selectively optimize CPU-intensive parts of the applications. 

IBM Enterprise COBOL for z/OS works with infrastructure technologies with native support for JSON, XML, and Java® and AMODE 64 (64-bit), including interoperability with AMODE 31 (31-bit).
For the latest updates for IBM Enterprise COBOL for z/OS.

Towards a new COBOL/Java interoperability for batch environments

Should we still use COBOL?
Benefits Optimize performance

Reduces CPU utilization and operating costs by utilizing the COBOL compiler's leading edge optimization technology and ability to exploit the latest IBM Z® hardware and middleware.

 Accelerate time-to-value

Improves productivity by leveraging new usability features to simplify programming techniques, problem determination, and support tools supplied by IBM and other ISVs.

 Modernize your applications

Modernizes your applications with features that have been extended to support web, cloud, and mobile infrastructures.

 Compatible with earlier COBOL compilers

Compatible with earlier COBOL compilers with no need to recompile an entire application to use features from the latest release.

 Enterprise COBOL and Automatic Binary Optimizer (ABO) team up

Use the latest version of Enterprise COBOL for new development, modernization and maintenance. Use ABO (sold separately) to improve the performance of the COBOL modules without a recompilation plan.
Why migrate to the latest version of COBOL
Visit the COBOL Migration Portal for detailed information why you should migrate to the latest version of COBOL, the cloud-based COBOL Migration Assistant, COBOL migration and performance tuning webinars, FAQs, additional IBM products to support your migration and other resources to help ease your migration efforts from COBOL 4 or earlier to COBOL 6 compiler. Go to the portal
Using COBOL and Java together on IBM z/OS
Explore the IBM COBOL and Java interoperability information portal, a consolidation of resources to help you achieve COBOL and Java interoperability on IBM z/OS. Use the tips and resources highlighted in the portal to help with your COBOL and Java integrations. Go to the portal

Client testimonials

Since we upgraded to IBM Enterprise COBOL Version 6 we’ve seen performance improve by up to 20 percent, which allows our core systems to handle increasing workload without affecting system response times. Spokesperson A large North American bank Learn more The COBOL compiler product is a solid, high-quality product and we continue to have great success with COBOL 6. Technical Lead A large American insurance provider Learn more Very good language, easy to learn and the latest version performs very well for both old and new code. Steve Kemp Systems Programmer Computacenter.com
Features
Utilize IBM z16 hardware features

Generate code to take advantage of IBM z16™, IBM z15™, IBM z15 T02, IBM z14®, IBM z14 ZR1, IBM z13®, IBM z13s®, IBM zEC12 or IBM zBC12 processors without the need for source code changes. In addition, it increases hardware ROI by incorporating leading edge optimization technology.

 Explore hardware utilization
Continuous delivery of enhancements

Supports the Continuous Delivery (CD) model so that you can receive new features and enhanced capabilities as soon as the code is ready. You can now receive enhancements in a faster and more continuous way without waiting for the next release.

 See the list of new features
Easy migration

Introduces compiler enhancements such as new compiler options to detect or correct invalid data issues, which help ease your migration efforts from COBOL 4 or earlier to COBOL 6 or later compiler. In addition, the one-stop COBOL Migration Portal contains all the COBOL migration-related information to support your migration.

 Visit the COBOL migration portal
Use Enterprise COBOL and Automatic Binary Optimizer together

Use the latest version of Enterprise COBOL for new development, modernization and maintenance. Use IBM Automatic Binary Optimizer for z/OS (ABO), sold separately, to improve the performance of the COBOL modules without a recompilation plan.

 Explore using ABO and Enterprise COBOL together
Improve productivity

Get easier problem determination and support for modern development tools that are supplied by both IBM and other ISVs and support of simplified programming techniques.

 Explore how to simplify coding
Modernize applications

Modernize your environment to support web, cloud and mobile infrastructures, while reducing cost, risk and cycle time including RESTful JavaScript™ Object Notation (JSON) services with traditional XML web services, Native UTF-8 to efficiently communicate across applications, AMODE 64 (64-bit) batch applications development, interoperability between AMODE 31 (31-bit) and AMODE 64 (64-bit) COBOL programs and improved COBOL/Java interoperability.

 Generate and parse JSON documents directly from COBOL COBOL and Java interoperability overview
COBOL Report Writer support

IBM COBOL Report Writer is a separately orderable product that runs with the IBM COBOL compiler. It produces all the listings, reports and displayed summaries required in a COBOL application and users can significantly reduce the time and effort needed to code and test a program with printed output.

 Explore Report Writer
Compare editions

Monthly License Charge Edition

A licensed, fully functional product for enterprise clients' production use, with world-class IBM support and monthly license charge pricing. 

Value Unit Edition

A licensed, fully functional product for enterprise clients' production use with world-class IBM support and value unit pricing. 

How to purchase

Step-by-step ordering instructions

Available through Shopz by searching 5655-EC6 or contacting an IBM Z representative.

Search in Shopz

Available through Shopz by searching 5697-V61 or contacting an IBM Z representative.

Search in Shopz

Pricing plan

Monthly License Charge (MLC)

One-time charge price metric based on Value Units

Use in production environments

For enterprise clients

World-class IBM support and subscription
Technical requirements Software requirements

z/OS 2.3 or later with required program temporary fixes (PTFs).

 Hardware requirements

IBM Enterprise COBOL for z/OS, 6.4 runs on the following IBM servers:

  • IBM z16™
  • IBM z15™ or IBM z15 T02
  • IBM z14® or IBM z14 ZR1
  • IBM z13® or IBM z13s®
  • IBM zEC12 or IBM zBC12

Frequently asked questions

IBM Enterprise COBOL for z/OS normally ships a fix pack (or PTF) every two months. Check out the fixes and new functions delivered with each fix pack at the following link.

Fix list and new features for Enterprise COBOL for z/OS

You can install the latest PTFs by using the FIXCAT feature of SMP/E to take advantage of these features.

Explore new and improved features with PTFs installed

The What's New manual provides an executive overview of new and improved features in each COBOL version.

Explore what's new

Visit the IBM Software lifecycle website to check the lifecycle dates, announcement letters, and other information for each COBOL version.

Explore product lifecycle reports

Yes. the downloadable JAR (Java Archive) format and PDF format of documentation are available in the COBOL documentation library.

Browse the documentation in PDF version

You can start with the migration webinar and the performance tuning webinar, which are provided at no charge. Go to the COBOL migration and performance tuning webinars page, check the availability, and register.

Explore the migration webinars

Yes, check out all the COBOL migration resources at once in the COBOL Migration Portal, including the COBOL Migration Assistant that provides you a step-by-step wizard to guide your migration process.

Explore the migration portal

You can find all the COBOL education resources on IBM Developer.

Explore COBOL on IBM Developer

You can visit and download the performance tuning guide for each COBOL version.

Explore Performance Tuning
Featured resources COBOL 6.4 data sheet

Discover COBOL 6.4 enhancements including IBM z16 utilization, enhanced Java/COBOL interoperability, AMODE 31/64 COBOL program compatibility, user-defined function support, and enhanced ABO integration.

 COBOL 6.3 data sheet

Discover COBOL 6.3 enhancements including IBM z15 utilization, AMODE 64 (64-bit) support, and UTF-8 native data type support.
Related products IBM Automatic Binary Optimizer for z/OS

Optimization technology that directly optimizes COBOL modules without source recompilation and is complementary to the latest IBM Enterprise COBOL for z/OS compiler.

IBM watsonx Code Assistant for Z

A generative AI-assisted product built to accelerate mainframe application modernization at lower cost and with less risk.

 IBM CICS Transaction Server for z/OS

Enables developers to create new applications in their language of choice with support for high-transaction workloads.

 IBM Debug for z/OS

Debug and code coverage for z/OS applications written in COBOL, PL/I, C/C++ and Assembler.

IBM Db2 for z/OS

Db2 for z/OS offers agile, efficient, secure enterprise data serving for the world’s most demanding hybrid cloud, and transactional and analytics applications.

 Explore the IBM COBOL Compiler family
Next Steps

Get started maximizing your IBM z/Architecture with IBM Enterprise COBOL for z/OS. Schedule a no-cost 30-minute meeting with an IBM Z and LinuxONE representative.
