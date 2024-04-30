To maximize your IBM z/Architecture® ROI and improve performance of your business-critical applications, stay current with IBM Enterprise COBOL for z/OS compiler and IBM Automatic Binary Optimizer for z/OS (sold separately) and selectively optimize CPU-intensive parts of the applications.

IBM Enterprise COBOL for z/OS works with infrastructure technologies with native support for JSON, XML, and Java® and AMODE 64 (64-bit), including interoperability with AMODE 31 (31-bit).