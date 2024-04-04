Home Developer tools C and C++ Compiler Family Open XL C/C++ for AIX IBM Open XL C/C++ for AIX

Modernize C/C++ development and optimize application performance on your IBM Power platforms

Try it free

IBM Open XL C/C++ for AIX® is the next-generation C/C++ compiler that facilitates the creation and maintenance of applications written in C/C++ for use on IBM Power® platforms. 

 With full exploitation of the latest Power10 architecture, IBM Open XL C/C++ for AIX can generate code that leverages the capabilities of Power10 to maximize your hardware utilization.

IBM Open XL C/C++ for AIX incorporates the LLVM¹ and Clang² compiler infrastructure to deliver the combination of open-source technology and the strength in IBM compiler optimization technology.

The infrastructure of IBM Open XL C/C++ for AIX allows you to benefit from modern C/C++ language including C17, C++17, and C++20 standard features.
Get more details Data sheet At a glance overview
Classic IBM XL C/C++ for AIX compilers are still available
Benefits Maximize your Power hardware ROI

Capitalize on Power10 architecture, such as Matrix Multiply Accelerator (MMA), and maximize your return on investment with full hardware exploitation.

 Optimize application performance

Take advantage of both common LLVM optimizations and IBM’s industry-leading technologies to improve workload performance.

 Improve developer productivity

Provide LLVM/Clang diagnostic and reporting capabilities. Offer various LLVM-based utilities to make your development work more efficient.

 Enable continuous delivery

Faster build speed helps to shorten the development cycle, enable faster iterations, and provide continuous delivery for business-critical applications on AIX.

 Accelerate the shift to the hybrid cloud model

Enable licensing of IBM Open XL compilers on virtual servers for the required capacities when you transition to hybrid cloud. Monthly licensing per the virtual process core (VPC) charge unit is available.

 Obtain world-class IBM support

All license models include 24x7 support and access to new software features.
Features
Adoption of the Clang and LLVM infrastructures

Fully incorporates the Clang and LLVM compiler infrastructure for C/C++. Enables you to enjoy modern C/C++ language features and common LLVM optimization features such as LLVM diagnostic and reporting capabilities. It opens the gate to using various LLVM-based utilities on IBM Power.
Exploitation of the latest Power10 architecture

Fully exploits Power10 architecture. Provides Power10 architecture options, built-in functions, and tuned library functions to maximize the hardware ROI.

 Explore Power10 technology exploitation
Link Time Optimization (LTO)

Provides program optimization during linking. Enables you to take advantage of intermodular optimizations without making any significant changes to the makefiles or build system. Thin LTO is also introduced, which delivers big improvements in both compile time and memory usage when utilizing LTO. Pay attention to the system requirement when using LTO.

 Explore Link Time Optimization
Profile Guided Optimization (PGO)

Provides compiler optimization techniques in computer programming that uses profiling to improve program runtime performance. Pay attention to the system requirement when using PGO.

 Explore Profile Guided Optimization
High-performance libraries

Provides a set of libraries for high-performance mathematical computing including the Mathematical Acceleration Subsystem (MASS) and Basic Linear Algebra Subprograms (BLAS) libraries.

 Explore using the high performance libraries
Optimization reports

Provides information to help you utilize compiler features to optimize your applications.

 Explore compiler optimization reports
Vector programming

Provides language extensions to support vector multimedia extension (VMX) and vector scalar extension (VSX) programming.

 Explore extensions for vector processing support
License comparison
Perpetual license - Authorized user

One license per unique user

Starting at
USD 6,240.00*
per authorized user

 Perpetual license - Concurrent user

Shared access for multiple users

Starting at
USD 18,900.00*
per concurrent user

 Monthly license – VPC

Monthly license charged per virtual processor core (VPC)

Starting at
USD 95.70*
per VPC per month

 Purchase now

The number of licenses required is the number of unique users using the compiler

The number of licenses required is the maximum number of users using the compiler at the same time

The number of licenses required is based on the capacity of the env in which the compiler is used

 

Purchased through IBM Passport Advantage® or Entitled Software fulfillment system

 

 

Purchased through IBM Passport Advantage or Entitled Software fulfillment system

 

 

Purchased through IBM Passport Advantage, Entitled Software fulfillment system, or online

 

Non-shareable license

Potential lower price than multiple authorized user licenses

 

More flexible pricing option (monthly pay as you go)

 

 

Includes 12 months of 24x7 support and access to new software features

 

 

Includes 12 months of 24x7 support and access to new software features

 

 

Includes 24x7 support for the purchased term and access to new software features

 

*Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.

*Price shown excludes any applicable taxes

 Explore FAQs for product licensing
Resources Fix list for IBM Open XL C/C++ for AIX and XL C/C++ for AIX

A complete listing of releases, refreshes, and fix packs that are sorted by version.

 How to download the GA image for IBM compilers

Choose the GA image download method based on your ordering channel (PA or AAS).

 FAQs for IBM Compiler Licensing on AIX and Linux on Power

Review the most frequently asked questions about the licensing model of IBM Compilers on AIX and Linux on Power.
Related products IBM Open XL Fortran for AIX

Next-generation Fortran compiler to develop complex, computationally intensive programs and optimize application performance on your IBM Power platforms.

 IBM Open XL C/C++ for Linux on Power

Next-generation C/C++ compiler to optimize application performance on your IBM Power platforms.

 IBM Open XL Fortran for Linux on Power

Next-generation Fortran compiler to develop complex, computationally intensive programs and optimize application performance on your IBM Power platforms.

Explore the IBM Compiler family of products
Next steps

Explore how to modernize C/C++ development and optimize application performance on your IBM Power platforms. Schedule a no-cost 30-minute meeting with an IBM Power representative.

 Try it free
More ways to explore Documentation Support Lifecycle dates RFE community IBM Redbooks® Support and services Global financing Community Developer community Partners Resources
Footnotes

¹ LLVM is an open-source compilation framework that is actively maintained by a large development community, supporting multiple architectures and programming languages.

² Clang is part of the LLVM compiler infrastructure that provides a language front-end and tooling infrastructure for the LLVM project.