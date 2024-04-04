Modernize C/C++ development and optimize application performance on your IBM Power platforms
IBM Open XL C/C++ for AIX® is the next-generation C/C++ compiler that facilitates the creation and maintenance of applications written in C/C++ for use on IBM Power® platforms.
With full exploitation of the latest Power10 architecture, IBM Open XL C/C++ for AIX can generate code that leverages the capabilities of Power10 to maximize your hardware utilization.
IBM Open XL C/C++ for AIX incorporates the LLVM¹ and Clang² compiler infrastructure to deliver the combination of open-source technology and the strength in IBM compiler optimization technology.
The infrastructure of IBM Open XL C/C++ for AIX allows you to benefit from modern C/C++ language including C17, C++17, and C++20 standard features.
Capitalize on Power10 architecture, such as Matrix Multiply Accelerator (MMA), and maximize your return on investment with full hardware exploitation.
Take advantage of both common LLVM optimizations and IBM’s industry-leading technologies to improve workload performance.
Provide LLVM/Clang diagnostic and reporting capabilities. Offer various LLVM-based utilities to make your development work more efficient.
Faster build speed helps to shorten the development cycle, enable faster iterations, and provide continuous delivery for business-critical applications on AIX.
Enable licensing of IBM Open XL compilers on virtual servers for the required capacities when you transition to hybrid cloud. Monthly licensing per the virtual process core (VPC) charge unit is available.
All license models include 24x7 support and access to new software features.
Fully incorporates the Clang and LLVM compiler infrastructure for C/C++. Enables you to enjoy modern C/C++ language features and common LLVM optimization features such as LLVM diagnostic and reporting capabilities. It opens the gate to using various LLVM-based utilities on IBM Power.
Fully exploits Power10 architecture. Provides Power10 architecture options, built-in functions, and tuned library functions to maximize the hardware ROI.
Provides program optimization during linking. Enables you to take advantage of intermodular optimizations without making any significant changes to the makefiles or build system. Thin LTO is also introduced, which delivers big improvements in both compile time and memory usage when utilizing LTO. Pay attention to the system requirement when using LTO.
Provides compiler optimization techniques in computer programming that uses profiling to improve program runtime performance. Pay attention to the system requirement when using PGO.
Provides a set of libraries for high-performance mathematical computing including the Mathematical Acceleration Subsystem (MASS) and Basic Linear Algebra Subprograms (BLAS) libraries.
Provides information to help you utilize compiler features to optimize your applications.
Provides language extensions to support vector multimedia extension (VMX) and vector scalar extension (VSX) programming.
One license per unique user
Starting at
USD 6,240.00*
per authorized user
Shared access for multiple users
Starting at
USD 18,900.00*
per concurrent user
Monthly license charged per virtual processor core (VPC)
Starting at
USD 95.70*
per VPC per month
The number of licenses required is the number of unique users using the compiler
The number of licenses required is the maximum number of users using the compiler at the same time
The number of licenses required is based on the capacity of the env in which the compiler is used
Purchased through IBM Passport Advantage® or Entitled Software fulfillment system
Purchased through IBM Passport Advantage or Entitled Software fulfillment system
Purchased through IBM Passport Advantage, Entitled Software fulfillment system, or online
Non-shareable license
Potential lower price than multiple authorized user licenses
More flexible pricing option (monthly pay as you go)
Includes 12 months of 24x7 support and access to new software features
Includes 12 months of 24x7 support and access to new software features
Includes 24x7 support for the purchased term and access to new software features
*Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.
*Price shown excludes any applicable taxes
A complete listing of releases, refreshes, and fix packs that are sorted by version.
Choose the GA image download method based on your ordering channel (PA or AAS).
Review the most frequently asked questions about the licensing model of IBM Compilers on AIX and Linux on Power.
Next-generation Fortran compiler to develop complex, computationally intensive programs and optimize application performance on your IBM Power platforms.
Next-generation C/C++ compiler to optimize application performance on your IBM Power platforms.
Next-generation Fortran compiler to develop complex, computationally intensive programs and optimize application performance on your IBM Power platforms.
Explore how to modernize C/C++ development and optimize application performance on your IBM Power platforms. Schedule a no-cost 30-minute meeting with an IBM Power representative.
¹ LLVM is an open-source compilation framework that is actively maintained by a large development community, supporting multiple architectures and programming languages.
² Clang is part of the LLVM compiler infrastructure that provides a language front-end and tooling infrastructure for the LLVM project.