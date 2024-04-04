With full exploitation of the latest Power10 architecture, IBM Open XL C/C++ for AIX can generate code that leverages the capabilities of Power10 to maximize your hardware utilization.

IBM Open XL C/C++ for AIX incorporates the LLVM¹ and Clang² compiler infrastructure to deliver the combination of open-source technology and the strength in IBM compiler optimization technology.

The infrastructure of IBM Open XL C/C++ for AIX allows you to benefit from modern C/C++ language including C17, C++17, and C++20 standard features.

