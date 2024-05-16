IBM® PL/I for AIX® is a powerful development environment for building PL/I applications. With PL/I for AIX, you can use your existing PL/I code to upgrade your applications with the newest technologies. This compiler provides key enterprise modernization technologies and industry leading compilation and optimization technologies designed for AIX and Power Systems™.
Maximizes the development of applications executing on IBM Power Systems.
Incorporates modern web-based technologies, such as XML and Java®, into existing systems.
Provides standard debugging tools for optimized code.
Minimizes the risks of porting from other PL/I implementations.
Comes with superior IBM service and support.
The compiler maximizes middleware by providing access to IBM Db2® and IBM TXSeries® systems. It also well integrates SQL, IBM CICS® and preprocessors, as well as the PL/I macro facility. You can now use the compiler to produces PL/I code that performs across all hardware levels of AIX® including Power Systems™.
The compiler provides flexibility and control over the form of XML documents that are generated. In addition, it also allows PL/I and Java® programs to inter-operate based on the Java Native Interface. You can now use the compiler to consume program inbound XML messages and transform contents into PL/I data structures by making use of the high-speed XML parser.
The compiler produces symbolic debugging information, which can be read by any standard AIX debugger. You are enabled to monitor variables, registers, memory, call stacks and other elements. Moreover, you can now debug applications that are written in C, C++, COBOL and PL/I from your workstation.
The compiler provides source compatibility and data management utilities to reduce the barriers and minimize the risks of porting from other PL/I implementations.
IBM PL/I for AIX, V3.1 runs in conjunction with the supported releases of the following programs and their subsequent releases.
IBM PL/I for AIX, V3.1 and its generated object programs run on any processors that are supported by: