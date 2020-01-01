NetApp solutions for IBM Cloud

Only IBM Cloud® and NetApp bring you the best of breakthrough technologies. Among these breakthroughs are the first cloud solutions purpose-built to address specific industry challenges, AI and machine learning (ML) models to accelerate time to value, and power and performance in the cloud previously achieved only on premises.
Build and run consistently across cloud, on-premises and edge environments.
Enable the IBM Cloud for Telecommunications solution with NetApp.
Increase accuracy of AI and ML with IBM Cloud Pak® for Data services.
Get 180,000 IOPS of NetApp-certified storage seen only on premises.
Build enterprise-SAP workloads on IBM Cloud, using the most powerful cloud-based bare metal solutions for SAP available with the flexibility and performance of NetApp block and file services.
Address the challenges of the highly regulated telco industry, modernize enterprise applications, and meet application-data needs anywhere with IBM Cloud Satellite™, built with NetApp Trident.
Protect your critical business data in the IBM Cloud with NetApp and Veeam solutions that can help meet your business demands for faster recovery, higher storage efficiency and better risk mitigation.
Modernize how you collect, organize and analyze data and infuse AI throughout your organization using IBM Cloud Pak for Data, which is built on the Red Hat® OpenShift® Container Platform.
Explore our storage offerings to find solutions that best match your needs.