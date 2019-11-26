Home Storage Cloud Object Storage Secure content store
Illustration with triangles

Store your content with built-in security at a low cost

Use IBM Cloud Object Storage to store your content securely, with built-in security tools and IBM’s global reach.

Creating a secure content store with IBM Cloud Object Storage allows you to store content (locally or globally) at a low cost​, while supporting fast, consistent deployment across locations for cloud native apps, media storage, backup storage and archive data.

Expand business into new regions, from business-critical data to video archive solutions and benefit from immutable storage, immutable backup, and archive data with IBM security and controls for regulatory and compliance requirements​. Its native geo-dispersed resiliency allows you to deploy your applications regionally or span continents with immediate data consistency across sites, with no need for data replication. 

You can also secure your data against ransomware and cyber-attacks. 
What you can do
Cloud native apps

Build integrated apps by harnessing compute runtimes, microservices and IBM Cloud Object Storage services for efficient data storage solutions.
Media storage

Efficiently store, protect, and leverage multimedia assets to reach customers across the globe. 
Backup and archive storage

Maintain immediate access to backups while lowering your costs. Consolidate archive data and store it where it’s permanently available in a secure location. 
Related products IBM Cloud Object Storage

Store large volumes of data with data durability at near-infinite scalability.

IBM Key Protect

Gain oversight and maintain control over your data encryption keys.

 IBM Cloud Activity Tracker

Observe, oversee, and audit your data activities to ensure compliance with your policies.

 Identity and access management (IAM) services

Leverage enterprise-grade access management, authentication, identity management, and governance for your data.
Pricing

Pricing is flexible, allowing you to pay as you go. Start today, storing the data you need, then scale up or down as your business grows.

Average cost examples can range from USD 500- USD 2,000 per month, based on your use case.
Small Best for business records, invoices, accounting data, legal records, log files, etc.

Average capacity is 25TB/month and includes COS, Public egress, Key Protect, Activity Tracker, and IAM.

Medium Best for images and audio files or large PDF libraries, etc.

Average capacity is 50TB/month and includes COS, Public egress, Key Protect, Activity Tracker, and IAM.

High Best for security video, video production and archiving, and ECM repositories

Average capacity is 100TB/month and includes COS, Public egress, Key Protect, Activity Tracker, and IAM.

Case studies Taylor Made Media

BASE Media Cloud and IBM® Aspera® enable rapid cloud migration.

 Base Media Cloud

Providing a secure and resilient data repository to speed up the delivery of broadcast content.

 The Gemological Institute of America

GIA and IBM team up to revolutionize the diamond industry.
Offer
Get started now, with a USD 500 promotional offering for new customers.

 

  • Create or login into IBM Cloud Paygo, Subscription account.

  • Within IBM Cloud console click Manage then Billing & Usage from the drop-down list.

  • Select Promotions and Credits from the navigation bar on the left.

  • Click Apply a promo code.

  • Enter Promo Code SECURECS, click verify and then apply.

 

 Get started
Take the next step

Get started now, with a USD 500 promotional offering for new customers.

 Learn more