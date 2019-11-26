Store your content with built-in security at a low cost
Use IBM Cloud Object Storage to store your content securely, with built-in security tools and IBM’s global reach.
Creating a secure content store with IBM Cloud Object Storage allows you to store content (locally or globally) at a low cost, while supporting fast, consistent deployment across locations for cloud native apps, media storage, backup storage and archive data.
Expand business into new regions, from business-critical data to video archive solutions and benefit from immutable storage, immutable backup, and archive data with IBM security and controls for regulatory and compliance requirements. Its native geo-dispersed resiliency allows you to deploy your applications regionally or span continents with immediate data consistency across sites, with no need for data replication.
You can also secure your data against ransomware and cyber-attacks.
Build integrated apps by harnessing compute runtimes, microservices and IBM Cloud Object Storage services for efficient data storage solutions.
Efficiently store, protect, and leverage multimedia assets to reach customers across the globe.
Maintain immediate access to backups while lowering your costs. Consolidate archive data and store it where it’s permanently available in a secure location.
Store large volumes of data with data durability at near-infinite scalability.
Gain oversight and maintain control over your data encryption keys.
Observe, oversee, and audit your data activities to ensure compliance with your policies.
Leverage enterprise-grade access management, authentication, identity management, and governance for your data.
Pricing is flexible, allowing you to pay as you go. Start today, storing the data you need, then scale up or down as your business grows.
Average cost examples can range from USD 500- USD 2,000 per month, based on your use case.
Average capacity is 25TB/month and includes COS, Public egress, Key Protect, Activity Tracker, and IAM.
Average capacity is 50TB/month and includes COS, Public egress, Key Protect, Activity Tracker, and IAM.
Average capacity is 100TB/month and includes COS, Public egress, Key Protect, Activity Tracker, and IAM.
BASE Media Cloud and IBM® Aspera® enable rapid cloud migration.
Providing a secure and resilient data repository to speed up the delivery of broadcast content.
GIA and IBM team up to revolutionize the diamond industry.
Create or login into IBM Cloud Paygo, Subscription account.
Within IBM Cloud console click Manage then Billing & Usage from the drop-down list.
Select Promotions and Credits from the navigation bar on the left.
Click Apply a promo code.
Enter Promo Code SECURECS, click verify and then apply.