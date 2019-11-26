Use IBM Cloud Object Storage to store your content securely, with built-in security tools and IBM’s global reach.

Creating a secure content store with IBM Cloud Object Storage allows you to store content (locally or globally) at a low cost​, while supporting fast, consistent deployment across locations for cloud native apps, media storage, backup storage and archive data.

Expand business into new regions, from business-critical data to video archive solutions and benefit from immutable storage, immutable backup, and archive data with IBM security and controls for regulatory and compliance requirements​. Its native geo-dispersed resiliency allows you to deploy your applications regionally or span continents with immediate data consistency across sites, with no need for data replication.

You can also secure your data against ransomware and cyber-attacks.