LCTV can now send approved assets to broadcast customers anywhere in the world via standard internet connections, all at the click of a button.The LCTV team has been freed upto concentrate on selling and distributing sports broadcast content, rather than managing a complex technology stack.

The BASE Media Cloud solution has redefined the way LCTV delivers broadcast media to hundreds of global buyers, saving the client time and money, while speeding up the process of selling and delivering broadcast content. By storing the data with IBM, LCTV have access to all their own material and have better control of archive materials for future monetisation while enjoying inherent cost-savings by having the data spread across multiple data centres with no added capital expense.

Furthermore, moving to an online file transfer service powered by Aspera on Cloud has enabled LCTV to eliminate the need for tape and hard drive shipments around the world by expensive couriers, further augmenting cost-savings.

From an operational point of view, slow and time-consuming manual tasks have been minimized. Since switching to a cloud-native service managed by BASE Media Cloud, LCTV has been able to turn around uploaded master files in a matter of minutes rather than days and deliver them simultaneously to broadcasters all over the world via one LCTV branded portal.

The seamless integration of Aspera on Cloud with IBM Cloud Object Storage has also resulted in increased speed, agility and security. Content can quickly be sent to hundreds of broadcasters simultaneously, while services for new clients can be implemented in minutes with the assurance that all data is being handled in the most secure way, with encryption in-flight and at-rest.