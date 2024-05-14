BASE Media Cloud powers a global media distribution portal and centralized storage hub using IBM Cloud, IBM Aspera and IBM Cloud Object Storage technology.
BASE Media Cloud (link resides outside of ibm.com) was tasked with developing an easy-to-use, cost-effective file storage and distribution service for a sports broadcast distribution company. The platform had to meet data security, resiliency and redundancy requirements, and include a range of functionality in one bespoke solution.
The BASE team used the IBM Cloud platform, IBM Aspera on Cloud and IBM Cloud Object Storage to power the global media distribution portal and provide a centralised storage hub for LCTV’s production partners around the world.
BASE Media Cloud was approached by sports broadcast distribution company LCTV to provide an easy-to-use, web-based file storage and distribution service at a low cost that required minimal technical expertise and maintenance support. LCTV had been working with a number of different traditional media facilities in the UK and USA. In each case, a variety of content delivery methods were used, including digital tape and file-based masters. However, work was primarily manual, utilizing minimal automation, which was costly and time consuming. Furthermore, as a result of engaging traditional facilities for the work, the LCTV team had no direct access to, or ownership of their own data, which proved frustrating and impacted their efficiency.
LCTV wanted a self-service cloud solution that was fully managed by BASE Media Cloud so that the LCTV team could be freed up to concentrate on the core business of selling and distributing sports broadcast content more efficiently and at a lower cost. Key technical requirements included data security, resiliency and redundancy with instant access backup, archive and file sharing capabilities. Additional functionality that included simple file checking, automated transcoding and automated notifications services needed to be integrated into one bespoke solution for LCTV.
As an IBM Business Partner and existing large-scale user of the IBM Cloud platform, BASE Media Cloud’s solutions team turned to the proven IBM Aspera On Cloud file transfer service upon which to build the backbone of LCTV’s global media distribution portal. By using the underlying IBM Cloud Object Storage, with built-in erasure coding of data across 3 separate UK data centres, the team was able to provide LCTV with increased data security, resiliency and geographic redundancy, out of the box.
IBM is responsible for the quality of the underlying storage stack, data centres and support, while the BASE solutions engineers and customer support teams are able to focus on the specialised tasks of developing cutting edge media workflow solutions, managing the deployment, as well as training and on-boarding LCTV users. By building the solution on IBM Cloud, BASE Media Cloud accelerated the time to launch and enjoyed the ability to quickly alter configurations based on the client’s needs.
The solution that is now in place enables over 80 global production partners to upload HD broadcast master files from around the world into one centralised storage hub with BASE Media Cloud, and have this content automatically checked and prepared for downstream distribution. Once master files are approved and ready for delivery, the LCTV sales team can easily login to a branded media portal and simply ‘click to send’ the assets to its broadcast customers at maximum speed, anywhere in the world, via standard internet connections.
LCTV can now send approved assets to broadcast customers anywhere in the world via standard internet connections, all at the click of a button.The LCTV team has been freed upto concentrate on selling and distributing sports broadcast content, rather than managing a complex technology stack.
The BASE Media Cloud solution has redefined the way LCTV delivers broadcast media to hundreds of global buyers, saving the client time and money, while speeding up the process of selling and delivering broadcast content. By storing the data with IBM, LCTV have access to all their own material and have better control of archive materials for future monetisation while enjoying inherent cost-savings by having the data spread across multiple data centres with no added capital expense.
Furthermore, moving to an online file transfer service powered by Aspera on Cloud has enabled LCTV to eliminate the need for tape and hard drive shipments around the world by expensive couriers, further augmenting cost-savings.
From an operational point of view, slow and time-consuming manual tasks have been minimized. Since switching to a cloud-native service managed by BASE Media Cloud, LCTV has been able to turn around uploaded master files in a matter of minutes rather than days and deliver them simultaneously to broadcasters all over the world via one LCTV branded portal.
The seamless integration of Aspera on Cloud with IBM Cloud Object Storage has also resulted in increased speed, agility and security. Content can quickly be sent to hundreds of broadcasters simultaneously, while services for new clients can be implemented in minutes with the assurance that all data is being handled in the most secure way, with encryption in-flight and at-rest.
Founded in 2015, BASE Media Cloud is an innovative managed cloud services company that provides integrated cloud storage and multi-cloud Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions to a wide range of high-profile media brands, including Associated Media Publishing, COPA90, Formula E, ITV and Objective Media Group.
The company is at the forefront of cloud and SaaS services for the media industry, sharing and delivering hundreds of Terabytes of content per year with thousands of users. Its ready-made solutions include infrastructure services such as cloud storage, backup, file transfer and transcoding, as well as purpose-built workflows for media asset management, remote post-production and video streaming. BASE Media Cloud helps clients reduce costs and improve workflow efficiencies while removing the challenges of managing complex in-house infrastructure.
From the beginning BASE Media Cloud partnered with IBM Cloud to host and run their cutting-edge media workflow solutions. The company provides a global file distribution platform as well as ultra- secure, instant access backup, archive and file sharing solutions for a range of clients by using IBM Aspera On Cloud, Cloud Object Storage, and Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS).
BASE Media Cloud has been recognised by numerous industry awards since launch, including jointly winning the 2016 IABM Design & Innovation Awards with IBM Aspera for the deployment of Formula E’s global media file distribution platform.
For more information on IBM Aspera solutions, please visit us at https://www.ibm.com/products/aspera
© Copyright IBM Corporation 2019. IBM Corporation, Software Group (or appropriate division, or no division) Route 100, Somers, NY 10589
Produced in the United States of America June 2019
IBM, the IBM logo and ibm.com, IBM Cloud, and Aspera are trademarks of International Business Machines Corp., registered in many jurisdictions worldwide. Other product and service names might be trademarks of IBM or other companies. A current list of IBM trademarks is available on the Web at “Copyright and trademark information” at ibm.com/trademark.
This document is current as of the initial date of publication and may be changed by IBM at any time. Not all offerings are available in every country in which IBM operates.
THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT IS PROVIDED “AS IS” WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING WITHOUT ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND ANY WARRANTY OR CONDITION OF NON-INFRINGEMENT. IBM products are warranted according to the terms and conditions of the agreements under which they are provided.
Statement of Good Security Practices: IT system security involves protecting systems and information through prevention, detection and response to improper access from within and outside your enterprise. Improper access can result in information being altered, destroyed, misappropriated or misused or can result in damage to or misuse of your systems, including for use in attacks on others. No IT system or product should be considered completely secure and no single product, service or security measure can be completely effective in preventing improper use or access. IBM systems, products and services are designed to be part of a lawful, comprehensive security approach, which will necessarily involve additional operational procedures, and may require other systems, products or services to be most effective. IBM DOES NOT WARRANT THAT ANY SYSTEMS, PRODUCTS OR SERVICES ARE IMMUNE FROM, OR WILL MAKE YOUR ENTERPRISE IMMUNE FROM, THE MALICIOUS OR ILLEGAL CONDUCT OF ANY PARTY.