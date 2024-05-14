When the UK went into lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ian McGinty, Head of Production at Taylor Made Media, approached innovative managed cloud services company BASE Media Cloud with the urgent need to deploy a solution for the company’s new remote working strategy. BASE Media Cloud provides integrated cloud storage and multicloud software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions to high-profile media brands like BBC, COPA90, Formula E, ITV and Objective Media Group. As an Aspera partner, BASE Media Cloud uses Aspera on Cloud and IBM Cloud® Object Storage solutions to increase efficiencies in media distribution solutions.

As staff were forced to work remotely, Taylor Made Media needed to quickly shift from its on-premises storage and manual media workflow. To maintain the efficiency of media exchange with clients and colleagues, it had to immediately migrate all media assets to a cloud storage solution, almost overnight. Restricted access to data centers during the first weekend of lockdown posed significant data migration challenges.

“When we needed to implement a remote post-production workflow at short notice, we reached out to BASE who got us set up immediately,” says McGinty. “As soon as everything was online, we were given a tutorial on how to navigate and operate the system which gave us a clear insight into how we would use the service.”