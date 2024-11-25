Three essential steps to protecting your data across the hybrid cloud

To protect data, one must first understand where it is located, which is particularly difficult when data lives in different places and is managed by various policies. Failure to understand the whereabouts and usage of sensitive data throughout an organization exposes them to risk. The risks include non-compliance to regulatory requirements and can lead to excessive hoarding of sensitive data when it’s not necessary. It’s both a data security and privacy issue.

IBM Security® Discover and Classify (ISDC) is a data discovery and classification platform that delivers automated, near real-time discovery, network mapping and tracking of sensitive data at the enterprise level, across multi-platform environments. Using techniques that include artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), natural language processing (NLP) and network analytics, it generates a master inventory of sensitive data down to the PII or data-element level. The inventory associates disparate data elements with the relevant data object and provides data lineage, business context, transaction history and the location of all copies of every data element.

By analyzing traffic on an autonomous and continuous basis—as well as data repositories connected to the network—IBM Security Discover and Classify can detect all elements on the network that are storing, processing and sharing sensitive data both outside and inside the network. It can “crawl” any repository or database when it is confirmed to or suspected of processing sensitive data, whether it is known or unknown to the enterprise.

In this way, IBM Security Discover and Classify can give a truly holistic view as to how and where sensitive data is being used, whether it is in motion or at rest, structured or unstructured, in the cloud, on-premises or on a mainframe.

Adopting a zero-trust approach to data security and privacy means never assuming anyone or anything is trustworthy. This concept requires continuously verifying whether access to personal data should be granted based on each user’s contextual information. IBM Security can help put zero trust into action with unified data security and privacy workflows, strengthened by contextual insight and connected solutions. By working with IBM Security Discover and Classify, the solution’s continuous discovery, monitoring and cataloging helps round out most of the necessary security capabilities for zero trust.