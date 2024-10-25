The AI Assistant for everyone: watsonx Orchestrate combines generative AI and automation to boost productivity

What if employees had the ability to effortlessly delegate time-consuming tasks, access information seamlessly through simple inquiries, and tackle complex projects within a single, streamlined application? What if customers had access to an intelligent, friendly virtual agent to provide answers and enable self-service experiences around the clock? This technological revolution is now possible, thanks to the innovative capabilities of generative AI powered automation. With today’s advancements in AI Assistant technology, companies can achieve business outcomes at an unprecedented speed, turning the once seemingly impossible into a tangible reality.
In fact, 75% of CEOs say their competitive advantage rests on generative AI. The rewards associated with this technology have already become apparent. Companies at the forefront of generative AI adoption and data-led innovation are reporting 72% greater annual net profits and 17% more annual revenue growth than their peers.
Avid Solutions, a research and development firm with a bold mission to revolutionize food production and sustainable agriculture, is leveraging AI Assistant technology to improve employee and customer happiness. By automating tedious workstreams with IBM watsonx™ Orchestrate, Avid Solutions is now able to free up employees to focus on more strategic work and their own development, while also improving the overall efficiency of operations. Not only have they reduced the number of errors that occur in their project management processes by 10%, but they have also reduced the time it takes to onboard new customers by 25%. CEO Dr. Malcolm Adams shared, “We have also seen a number of qualitative benefits from Orchestrate. Our employees are more satisfied with their jobs because they are no longer bogged down by repetitive tasks. We have also seen an improvement in customer satisfaction because we are able to respond to customer inquiries more quickly and efficiently.”
The unified release of IBM watsonx Orchestrate is now generally available, bringing conversational AI virtual assistants and business automation capabilities to simplify workflows and increase efficiency.
IBM watsonx Orchestrate delivers conversational AI and automation capabilities to transform how work gets done in the enterprise, through a unified user management experience. Orchestrate is personalized with the skills to support the work of your teams, using the tools they already use. With an expanding catalog of pre-built skills and capabilities to discover and build automations from third-party applications, RPA, workflow and decisions integrations, business users can coordinate common and complex tasks. From creating a job description or pulling a report in Salesforce to sourcing candidates and generating sales offers, all driven by intuitive natural language. Employees can quickly offload time-consuming tasks, enabling them to spend their time doing the work they have expertise in and provides self-services guidance for the processes that they are not the expert in.
The assistant builder in watsonx Orchestrate helps you and your organization design and build custom AI assistants that can guide any user, expert or not, through complex digital journeys, offer informational help, or complete tasks on their behalf. These assistants bring conversational and generative AI to shape and enhance the self-service experience. With Retrieval Augmented Generation to ground the generative AI on business content, Orchestrate helps to resolve ambiguous conversations so users don’t struggle to navigate through complex digital experiences. For example, the IBM® AskHR platform gives employees the ability to perform HR tasks with self-serving virtual assistants. IBM employees have found that it’s 75% quicker to perform tasks with AskHR than without, and AskHR is able to contain 90% of inquiries without the need for escalation.
With watsonx Orchestrate, you can now create and deploy conversational AI assistants that are tailored to fit multi-channel deployments for both internal and external use cases. This is facilitated through integrations with applications like webchat, Slack, Microsoft Teams, and many more. These virtual assistants can also connect to back-end systems and third-party Large Language Models (LLMs), making the most of the technology investments you’ve already made.
The automation builder in watsonx Orchestrate enables accelerated skill development backed by AI-powered workflows and decisions, re-imagining how work gets done in the enterprise. Organizations use a range of tools that are often disconnected and lack automation, leading to inefficiencies. By using any OpenAPI, you can create and publish automations as skills in watsonx Orchestrate while the integrated workflow and decisions builder enables accelerated skill development.
With the automation builder, you can package existing automations as skills that can be reused across the organization. Thus, allowing teams to build skills quickly and extend the investments they have already made in automation tools. From there, teams can use natural language processing (NLP) to access and run automations at scale in a simple and consistent no-code user interface. Which in turn reduces the learning curve for non-technical users and streamlining adoption across the enterprise.
It's time to leave busywork behind with watsonx Orchestrate. Empower your team to leave time-consuming work behind and focus on bringing their unique value to the business.
