The Skills Studio in watsonx Orchestrate is a low code developer studio with a robust software developer kit (SDK) for building skills and automations that can be added to the Orchestrate skills catalog and used to extend the capabilities of your AI assistant. With the Skills Studio, you can build your own skills and workflows quickly and easily and leverage existing investments in automation tools by discovering automations within Orchestrate and putting them to work across the organization. Builders now have a single location to build and manage automations and skills with a unified build canvas, one versioning method for all packages built, and a simple experience for deploying skills to your AI assistants.