The Skills Studio in watsonx Orchestrate is a low code developer studio with a robust software developer kit (SDK) for building skills and automations that can be added to the Orchestrate skills catalog and used to extend the capabilities of your AI assistant. With the Skills Studio, you can build your own skills and workflows quickly and easily and leverage existing investments in automation tools by discovering automations within Orchestrate and putting them to work across the organization. Builders now have a single location to build and manage automations and skills with a unified build canvas, one versioning method for all packages built, and a simple experience for deploying skills to your AI assistants.
Leverage 1000s of pre-built skills aligned to every domain across the enterprise with no specialized training needed. You can integrate any third-party tool with Orchestrate through OpenAPIs and create custom skills built to streamline process in any domain across the enterprise.
The skills studio provides a low-code developer experience with a robust software developer kit (SDK) to build skills and automations. Quickly and easily build skills and automations to add to the skills catalog and expose newly created skills within your AI assistant.
Leveraging your full suite of business automation capabilities like workflow, decisions, document processing and RPA, you can quickly and easily build automations, publish them to your skills catalog, and empower users to deploy automations through chatting with their AI assistant.