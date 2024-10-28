Helping enterprises across regulated industries leverage hybrid cloud and AI

At IBM Cloud, we are committed to helping enterprises across industries leverage hybrid cloud and AI technologies to help them drive innovation. For true transformation to begin, we believe it is key to understand the unique challenges organizations are facing—whether it is keeping data secured, addressing data sovereignty requirements or speeding time to market to satisfy consumers. For those in even the most highly regulated industries, we have seen these challenges continue to grow as they navigate changing regulations.

We designed our enterprise cloud platform for even the most highly regulated industries with the unique needs of these heavily regulated sectors, such as financial services, government, healthcare and telco, in mind. We first introduced our industry-specific enterprise cloud in collaboration with key partners–including BNP Paribas and CaixaBank–to help clients as they work to address various risks, navigate regulations, demonstrate their compliance and accelerate cloud adoption.

Today, our enterprise-grade platform is optimized to help clients manage mission-critical workloads while addressing resiliency, performance, security, compliance and total cost of ownership. We strive to meet the needs of our clients who want to be agile, ramp up quickly, pay as they go and who want to ensure they keep the confidence of their clients. The security of our client’s data is at the heart of everything we do.