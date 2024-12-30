Mainframe Application Modernization with IBM Cloud and IBM zSystems

Digital transformation initiatives sweeping across industries like banking, insurance, healthcare, government and retail are driven by new consumer behavior, new regulations and a new way of doing business. Additionally, initiatives like open banking, open insurance and open data (among others) have the potential to create new revenue channels.

In many enterprises, mission-critical applications and core business transactions have been running successfully on IBM zSystems for years, if not decades. With enterprises globally looking to reduce time to market and increase their ability to respond quickly to market changes, it is time to look at embracing mainframe application modernization as part of the overall digital transformation agenda.

To retain the core strengths and attributes of IBM’s mainframe platform and leverage the performance, resiliency, security and regulatory compliance programs of IBM Cloud, a hybrid cloud approach can help enterprises on their mainframe application modernization journeys.

A hybrid cloud strategy that includes IBM zSystems and IBM Cloud offers many benefits, including innovative development practices that leverage an agile integrated DevOps approach, easier access to mainframe applications and data, the ability to address skills gaps with open tooling, and IT automation capabilities. IBM Cloud is designed for enterprise and regulated applications and offers innovative cloud security capabilities, such as confidential computing services and native zSystems dev/test support. Together, IBM Cloud and zSystems can help accelerate mainframe application modernization to improve agility, optimize costs and lower risk.