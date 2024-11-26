IBM Cloud for Payments is an imperative, not a nice-to-have

The need for continuously available payment processing requires a rethinking of end-of-day cycles and introduces the need for stand-in processing for the times when host applications are down for end-of-day cycles or unavailable due to system outages or maintenance. Liquidity must be managed 24 hours a day to ensure the availability of funds for both customers and the bank’s real-time payments, alongside clearing and settlement systems.

There’s a huge opportunity for banks to work together to reinvent the way that payments operate across the financial infrastructure.

IBM Cloud for Payments provides a secure foundation for global growth in payments that opens new revenue streams, maintains positive customer experiences and ensures secure transactions (while maintaining the highest compliance standards). IBM Cloud for Payments offers end-to-end, as-a-Service solutions for check payments, cross-border payments and real-time payments.

When the payments infrastructure is digitized, payments management, cash forecasting and other payment operations improve. As clients further digitize legacy infrastructure, they start to get data faster and more consistently (even in real-time). That improves the clients’ overall cash forecasting, which results in their ability to move funds around and make liquidity decisions faster for innovation and growth.