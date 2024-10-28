Db2 and 50 Years of Relational Database Design

In the late 70s and early 80s, a team was assembled at IBM’s lab in San Jose to create Db2, the world’s first enterprise-level relational database, based upon Edgar Codd’s seminal paper and subsequent IBM research. Many could not have imagined the impact that their work would have on the world four decades later.

In that time, Db2 running on the mainframe has become (and remains) the mainstay of most of the largest enterprises across the planet. It provides the foundational data services for essential governmental services and manages the data upon which financial, retail, healthcare, and insurance institutions—and, therefore, all of us—depend on every single day.

In the early days, the primary use case for Db2 was as a data warehouse where the main concern was the reliable storage and retrieval of information. Back then, expectations regarding qualities of service were completely unlike today. As demand grew, over successive releases and versions, the development team has incorporated performance, functional, and availability improvements which have led to the database becoming a viable and then an essential OLTP server, capable of servicing banking and retail applications where millisecond transaction response time is of the utmost importance. To give some idea of the scale, one global financial institution regularly runs 1.5 billion transactions executing 118 billion SQL statements through Db2 on Z daily. Others store over 200 terabytes of production data in Db2 and have measured retrieval of 8 billion data records per second.

To optimize performance and efficiency, it was understood that processing should be brought as close to the data as possible. This meant enhancing Db2 and SQL capability to cope with complexity that previously required application logic, such as referential integrity or trigger processing.

The consumer of Db2 data has also changed over time. Instead of traditional, well-behaved, well-controlled batch applications which ran 9-to-5, Db2 data needed to be made directly available through distributed application connections to customers at ATM machines or logging on to services at any time of the day or night. Coupled with this is increasing regulatory demand regarding data security and accountability.