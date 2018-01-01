Your business likely depends on hundreds of applications across various teams. These may be off-the-shelf systems, custom-built applications, SaaS applications, mobile applications, IoT sensors, and many others, and are likely spread across multiple locations such as on-premises and multiple public and private clouds.

But as applications present data in different formats like JSON, SOAP, and industry-specific message formats, such as Swift, EDI, and others. The use of protocols such as messaging, HTTP, Web Services, REST and more – it can be a challenge to ensure applications can communicate with speed, security, and flexibility.

App Connect helps you quickly and securely connect and transform applications and data to integrate the enterprise, enable automation, and get maximum value from your business data.