API-led connectivity is a modern way to integrate applications and data through reusable APIs. It replaces the overly complex point-to-point integration style to enable a more flexible, scalable and agile architecture.
App Connect helps you accelerate integration initiatives and improve productivity and agility using a collaborative authoring process between business technologists, integration specialists & API developers.
Learn how you can modernize integration efforts with an API-led architecture.
View the flyer
Create an API once and reuse many times in different contexts to serve multiple business needs.
When applications are integrated via APIs, they are easier to manage and secure.
As changes inevitably occur, they can be managed at scale without requiring excessive one-off work.
Use a model-driven, code-free approach to build APIs as integration flows using IBM App Connect Designer, a business-friendly, no-code authoring environment.
With collaborative authoring, technical users can extend API integration patterns with a full range of advanced features.
Integrate business apps and systems faster across the enterprise by discovering and consuming existing APIs within integration flows.
Automatically deploy new APIs into your API management system (for example, API Connect Developer Portal) and share with other consumers.
Secure and manage APIs through their entire lifecycle across multiple cloud and on-premises environments.
Add IBM App Connect as part of the IBM Cloud Pak for Integration to extend your investment and scale with confidence.
Connect applications, data, business processes, and services, whether they are hosted on-premises, in a private cloud, or within a public cloud environment.