Home Middleware App Connect Act on events with IBM App Connect
Recognize when events occur to trigger the right action
Book a live demo Explore templates and connectors
App Connect hybrid/UI illustration of an expanding flow chart
Build flows that react to real-time events

Orchestrate follow-on actions to immediately react to new events. App Connect supports event-driven architectures and can leverage polling mechanisms to work with those that don't. Configure flows to automate tasks and apply conditional logic to streamline decisions and respond to changing customer requirements.
Know the benefits Increase operational efficiency

Automate based on insights and reduce manual work.

 Make better decisions

Unlock real-time insights that enable intelligent decision making.

 Solve problems quickly

Take immediate action when an issue arises.
IBM App Connect can help you
Build event-based flows

Connect multiple backend systems to detect and react to new or recurring events. Native support for event-based apps augments with polling for unsupported systems so you can use all available data.
React in real time

Where data exists in critical or complex backend systems, the App Connect browser-based tooling experience provides controlled access to specific information for non-critical teams.
Detect situations

Proactively identify events to send users timely context-driven notifications. Users can participate in a workflow that prompts them to choose the right action from a set of preconfigured options.
Related solutions IBM Event Automation

A fully composable solution that enables businesses to accelerate their event-driven efforts, wherever they are on their journey.

 IBM iPaaS Solutions

Connect applications, data, business processes, and services, whether they are hosted on-premises, in a private cloud, or within a public cloud environment.
Use App Connect to more securely connect endpoints and maximize app potential.
Get started with IBM App Connect

Power your integration initiatives with an iPaaS that connects all your applications and data no matter where they reside.

 Book a live demo Try it free
More ways to explore Documentation Resources Community