Orchestrate follow-on actions to immediately react to new events. App Connect supports event-driven architectures and can leverage polling mechanisms to work with those that don't. Configure flows to automate tasks and apply conditional logic to streamline decisions and respond to changing customer requirements.
Automate based on insights and reduce manual work.
Unlock real-time insights that enable intelligent decision making.
Take immediate action when an issue arises.
Connect multiple backend systems to detect and react to new or recurring events. Native support for event-based apps augments with polling for unsupported systems so you can use all available data.
Where data exists in critical or complex backend systems, the App Connect browser-based tooling experience provides controlled access to specific information for non-critical teams.
Proactively identify events to send users timely context-driven notifications. Users can participate in a workflow that prompts them to choose the right action from a set of preconfigured options.
A fully composable solution that enables businesses to accelerate their event-driven efforts, wherever they are on their journey.
Connect applications, data, business processes, and services, whether they are hosted on-premises, in a private cloud, or within a public cloud environment.