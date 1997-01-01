Promoting a diverse supplier base as an integral approach to drive profit and strategic growth
IBM® recognizes that a diverse supplier base is integral to company profitability and strategic objectives—solidifying the connection between customer satisfaction and winning in the marketplace.
IBM's supplier diversity program expands purchasing opportunities for businesses owned and operated by minorities, women, lesbian and gay, veterans and service disabled veterans and disabled persons.
Building and maintaining a community of diverse suppliers increases IBM's opportunity to hear new ideas, apply different approaches and gain access to additional solutions that respond to customer needs. Such collaboration helps IBM deliver innovation, quality products and world-class service to a growing global marketplace.
Minority-owned businesses are defined as being at least 51% owned and controlled by one or more individuals from any of the following ethnic groups: Black, Hispanic, Native (including Eskimo and Native Hawaiians) and Asian Americans; or is "minority controlled" by 30% of its voting stock, board of directors and management.
Women-owned businesses are defined as being at least 51% owned and controlled by one or more women.
LGBT-owned businesses are defined as being at least 51% owned by one or more lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender individuals.
PWD-owned businesses are defined as being at least 51% owned and controlled by one or more people with disabilities.
If you would like to register your company as a diverse supplier in one of our Supplier Diversity registration portals, please complete the appropriate registration document, and send to the designated email address. Potential diverse suppliers are reviewed and identified by using the data contained in the form. Only fully completed forms will be considered. Note that completion of this form does not guarantee future business.
Commodity
All commodities except technical services.
Registration form
Send completed form to
Technical services
The scope of technical services offered includes providing contractors to perform programming, systems analysts, customer and system engineers, designers, technicians, computer room operators, testers, database managers and technical writers.
Registration form
IBM offers only tier 2 opportunities. IBM has contracts with core suppliers to meet global demands. Suppliers interested in 2nd tier opportunities should partner with IBM's current core suppliers and send a request about becoming a tier two supplier to the provided email address.
Send completed form to
IBM Federal and Public Sector
Contact the IBM Federal and Public Sector Supplier Diversity Team.
Instructions
View the instructions on the flyer below. Scan the QR Code to submit your capabilities.
Suppliers who wish to have minority-owned, women-owned or Historically Underutilized Business Zones (HUBZone) business designation within IBM's systems must provide appropriate certification(s). Suppliers must acquire and maintain valid certification(s) from the following agencies and or associations, as appropriate. Where multiple designations apply, multiple certifications from multiple agencies or associations are required.
Associations and agencies include, but are not limited to;
IBM has been a participant in the Department of Defense (DoD) Mentor-Protégé Program since 1997. IBM Protégés receive the benefit of technology transfer, becoming certified in IBM solutions such as cloud, analytics and security, therefore expanding their capability offerings. During the three-year agreement, IBM mentors its protégés in business capture, proposal development and agile methodologies, which results in preparing the protégé for direct prime contract opportunities with DoD.