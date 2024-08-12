企业级分布式存储数据平台

IBM Storage Scale配合浪潮数据高性能服务器及高性能NVMe闪存盘或高密度HDD磁盘，将整个存储资源实现池化管理，对外同时提供块、文件、对象和大数据四种存储服务，保障复杂业务运行更稳、多样性数据处理效率更高、海量数据存储成本更优。
