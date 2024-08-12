企业级分布式存储数据平台

Provided by Beijing Inspur Data Technology Co.,LTD
AS13000G7是面向新数据时代下海量的视频，影像，音频，文档、图片、报表等非结构化数据的全对称分布式存储。通过使用IBM成熟可靠的分布式存储软件Storage Scale（DAE/DME/ECE版本），结合浪潮数据公司高性能服务器硬件，实现一套存储支撑一整个数据中心业务
Overview

IBM Storage Scale配合浪潮数据高性能服务器及高性能NVMe闪存盘或高密度HDD磁盘，将整个存储资源实现池化管理，对外同时提供块、文件、对象和大数据四种存储服务，保障复杂业务运行更稳、多样性数据处理效率更高、海量数据存储成本更优。

  • Industries
  • Banking
  • Automotive
  • Healthcare
  • Life sciences
  • Chemicals and petroleum
  • Electronics
  • Insurance
  • Telecommunications
  • Retail
  • Medical devices and supplies
  • Consumer products
  • Education
  • Healthcare providers
  • Construction and engineering
  • Agriculture
  • Machinery
  • Topics
  • Application development
  • Automation
  • Data storage
  • IT infrastructure
  • Software architecture
  • Deployment types
  • On-premises
  • Languages supported
  • Chinese traditional
  • Chinese
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Asia - China
Benefits 实现存储与服务器整合
结合浪潮数据公司高性能服务器硬件，实现一套存储支撑一整个数据中心业务。IBM Storage Scale配合浪潮数据高性能服务器及高性能NVMe闪存盘或高密度HDD磁盘，将整个存储资源实现池化管理，对外同时提供块、文件、对象和大数据四种存储服务，保障复杂业务运行更稳、多样性数据处理效率更高、海量数据
独立的分布式存储平台
浪潮数据分布式存储平台AS13000G7采用业界最新高端处理器芯片，如Intel第五代志强可拓展处理器，单颗最大支持60核，支持Intel 最新2.0版本睿频加速技术、超线程技术以及高级矢量拓展指令集512（AVX-512)。同时，支持32G、64G高性能、大容量DDR5内存，单根内存在1DP
广泛的应用场景和行业优势
AS13000G7广泛应用于云计算、大数据、电子影像、广电媒资等九大应用场景，面向金融、广电、教育、医疗、交通、能源等行业用户提供海量存储资源池，为用户提供容量按需扩展、性能按需供给、服务按需定义的软件定义存储系统。并结合IBM Storage Archive&protect 备份一体机，为客户提供
Key features
浪潮数据分布式存储平台AS13000G7采用业界最新高端处理器芯片，如Intel第五代志强可拓展处理器，单颗最大支持60核，支持Intel 最新2.0版本睿频加速技术、超线程技术以及高级矢量拓展指令集512（AVX-512)。同时，支持32G、64G高性能、大容量DDR5内存，单根内存在1DP
基于最新处理器的硬件平台，AS13000G7已经支持PCIe5.0标准，并在此基础上支持了NVDIA最新的CX7系列400G IB卡及浪潮信息自研PCIe5.0 NVMe。相较于上一代AS13000G6的PCIe4.0的I/O带宽，实现带宽提升100%。
G7一代硬件平台将硬件模块化设计理念最大化，高效利用处理器的全部I/O性能，采用线缆、转接卡等标准设计，实现配置的灵活性。最大可支持4张PCIe5.0 X16的全高卡，所有后端的SSD设备均通过直连实现，取消了AS13000G6 的PCIe Switch设计，从而消除了数据链路上的瓶颈点。前端
浪潮数据分布式存储平台AS13000G7通过一系列创新技术，显著提升了数据处理效率，在最新发布的AI存储基准评测MLPerf中取得8项测试的5项性能全球第一，实现集群带宽360GB/s、单节点带宽达120GB/s，在满足HPC场景下的高性能存储需求方面展现出了卓越的能力，为大规模数据处理和HP
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.