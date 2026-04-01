IBM Partner Plus: Built for momentum.

Step into a partnership designed to move your business faster from day one.

Plus is more

IBM Partner Plus puts partners on the fastest path to growth.

Built for companies ready to scale with strategy‑first, subscription‑based solutions, this program helps you accelerate from day one and move confidently into new opportunities.

Partners gain expanded incentives, modern AI‑driven tools, and capabilities like marketplace integration and Agent Connect, giving you the speed and reach to compete in a fast‑moving market. You can build differentiated solutions using IBM technology and expertise to drive innovation across industries and deliver exceptional client experiences. Whether you’re creating new offerings, closing deals faster, or entering new markets, IBM Partner Plus helps you go further.

Innovating how partners grow and win

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Meet clients where they buy

Deliver continuous innovation and unlock new revenue streams through hyperscaler marketplaces and Agent Connect.
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Maximize your earnings

Access simplified incentives, cloud credits, tailored support, and direct guidance from IBM experts – all designed to help you close deals faster, build confidently, and grow your business.
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Unlock demand

Tap into scalable co-marketing funding and persona-based content to influence earlier in the buying journey, accelerate sales cycles, and win in a digital-first marketplace.
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AI-driven partner experiences

Experience a modernized Partner Portal and quoting system that deliver faster configuration, real-time insights, and AI-powered recommendations.

Technology built for what's next

Boost productivity with AI agents

Accelerate work with intelligent, task-specific AI agents that automate processes, simplify decisions, and free teams to focus on what matters most—innovation and growth. 

Explore IBM watsonx pre-built agents Learn how partners are leveraging IBM watsonx for Agentic AI
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Put your data to work, wherever it resides

Scale AI, breakdown silos, accelerate time to valuable insights, and improve AI output with a hybrid, open data lakehouse.

Become AI-ready with your data
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Automate technology and operations

Reduce complexity and costs with automation frameworks that streamline IT and business workflows—helping you deliver faster, more reliable results at scale.

Unlock AI-powered automation
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Work across all environments effectively with hybrid cloud

Build and deploy anywhere with IBM’s open hybrid cloud architecture. Gain flexibility, security, and scalability to meet client needs across on-premises, private, and public environments.

Modernize your infrastructure today
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What you can expect as a new partner

From skills to demand to sales, you’ll have the support and resources to grow with confidence.
Skills that build capability

Build the expertise to innovate and deliver with confidence through guided learning, cloud credits, and hands‑on support designed to accelerate your technical readiness.
Demand that drives pipeline

Activate demand with co‑marketing funding, targeted content, and marketplace visibility that help you reach buyers earlier and convert interest into qualified deals.
Selling that scales revenue

Sell smarter with simplified incentives, modern quoting tools, and AI‑driven insights that speed deal cycles and expand your revenue opportunities.
Not ready to join?

Take the lead and explore how to start selling with IBM or connect with an IBM expert who can help you take the next step and accelerate your journey with confidence.

  1. Sell with IBM
  2. Connect with an expert