Lenovo Netapp DMS

Incorporating Lenovo's comprehensive Data Services seamlessly with IBM's tape library, we present a holistic solution titled 'Product Lifecycle Management of Data.' This solution empowers purchasers to efficiently manage their data throughout its entire lifespan, from creation to archival. By leveraging Lenovo's expertise in data management and IBM's renowned tape library reliability, our offering ensures data security, integrity, and seamless scalability.
- Industries
- Banking
- Automotive
- Aerospace and Defense
- Healthcare
- Energy and utilities
- Life sciences
- Chemicals and petroleum
- Electronics
- Insurance
- Telecommunications
- Retail
- Medical devices and supplies
- Consumer products
- Education
- Media & Entertainment
- Healthcare providers
- Construction and engineering
- Agriculture
- Hospitality
- Machinery
- Public safety and policing
- Social services
- Mining and extraction
- Mining and metals
- Oil and gas
- Topics
- Application development
- Cloud
- Data storage
- IT infrastructure
- Other
- Deployment types
- On-premises
- Languages supported
- Armenian
- Chinese traditional
- Chinese
- Regions and countries supported
- Asia - China