Provided by Star Systems India Private Limited
Our virtual labs provide a real-time environment where students can gain practical insightsinto advanced cloud technologies, Hands-on with real-world
Overview

Key FeaturesHands-on PracticeFlexible LearningReal-World ScenariosStudents can engage in practical exercises, ranging from basicto advance cloud technologies, within a dedicated virtual environment.Our platform accommodates diverse learning styles, allowing studentsto access lab at their convenience and pace, promoting a self-directed approachLabs are designed to replicate real-world situations aligned with there curriculum.

  • Industries
  • Education
  • IT consulting
  • Topics
  • AI and ML
  • Analytics
  • Automation
  • Blockchain
  • Business operations
  • Cloud
  • Cybersecurity
  • Data storage
  • Environmental issues
  • IT infrastructure
  • Quantum computing
  • Software architecture
  • Deployment types
  • SaaS
  • Languages supported
  • English
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Asia - India
Benefits Virtual Labs for Universities and Engineering Colleges
Digilabs platform provides interactive learning environments On-Demand Self-Paced Training Instructor Led Training Live Lab Events Isolated Labs fo
Power Packed Features
Virtual Labs Project & Tasks Digital Badges Digibot - chat GPT AI Interview Online Classes Hackathon Auto Assessment Live Proctored Exam
160+ Virtual Labs
Move University Lab Infra to Cloud Build your Course Labs Ready to use Advance Technologies Labs Ensure Learning for Everyone Industrial Oriented
Academic to Industry Transition
Digilabs will help students to Real-world tools - cloud, AI, ML, Cyber Security DevOps with Case studies over theory, Hands-on projects.
Key features
Digilabs platform fills the gaps between Industry expectations and the University programs Designed for universities to modernize lab infrastructure
Caters to Students, Faculties Covers Engineering , Diploma and MBA colleges With an objective of Deep learning Skills and Branding
Auto Assessments, Learning Path, Projects and Collaboration, Live Monitoring, Carrier guidance, Grading System, Faculty management,

Customer stories

VIT

We have deployed the Digilabs in VIT Vellore and 5000+ students completed the Information Security labs

Mohamed Sathak Engineering College

We have trained the students in AI, ML, Advanced Python, IBM WatsonX, DS, DA
Study World College of Engineering

We have trained students in Information and cybersecurity
S.I.V.E.T

We have trained students in IBM certified courses in Information and Cybersecurity.

Demonstrations AI /ML Labs
Student can access the labs anytime and anywhere in the planet.
Faculty Management
Faculty can design the curriculum and student learning path for the year.
Hackathon on Cloud
Industry enabled hackathon running on cloud.

Additional Resources

Digilabs.ai

Virtual Labs with Industry enabled contents

AI Enabled Mock Interview

AI enabled mock interview for Engineering and Arts students
Auto Assessment

AI wil do the assessment on Labs and Online tests
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.