AssetOne is a Ghanian company with 15+ years of proven experience in working with IBM Software as Reseller, Service Partner and Build custom solutions

Company Overview

AssetOne is a IT Service and Solution provider company focused on AI, Automation and Enterprise Asset Management using pillars of SMART Maintenance, Supply Chain Optimization & Digital Transformation.
Our specialization is in Maximo, FSM, MRO, Envizi, EIS, AI & Data, Automation, ALM, APM.
AssetOne enjoys a competitive advantage because of its excellent personnel as well as its ability to work closely with customers and react quickly to any support needs.
The company has global experience with Rail & Road Transportation, Logistics, Utilities, Renewables, Govt, Facilities Management, Oil & Gas

Address

UMB, IPS RD, Opposite UPSA, Accra, Greater Accra GA-183-8164, Ghana

Website

https://assetone.net/

  • Partner types
  • Independent Software Vendor (ISV)
  • System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional
  • Managed Service Provider (MSP)
  • Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)
  • VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider
Proficiencies
  • Covers the Maximo Application Suite
  • Covers Environmental Intelligence Suite
Resale Authorizations
  • Rapid Network Automation
  • Elastic
  • watsonx Code Assistant for Ansible
  • Data Fabric Ecosystem & Emerging
  • webMethods Integration
  • Data Product Hub
  • Vault
  • Nomad
  • Terraform
  • Consul
  • QRadar Suite (Software)
  • Turbonomic
  • watsonx Orchestrate
  • Ground Transport Withdrawn
  • Quantum Safe Explorer
  • AIOps Insights Withdrawn
  • Automation Foundation Withdrawn
  • Process Planning
  • SevOne
  • TRIRIGA
  • Sterling Order Management System
  • Maximo
  • Engineering Lifecycle Management Suite
  • Sterling B2B Integration
  • Storage Virtualize
  • Storage Defender SW (TPS)
  • Spectrum High Performance Computing
  • Encore
  • Host Toolsz
  • Storage Scale SW (TPS)
  • Host Integration (HATS and HACP)
  • TXSeries
  • TPF
  • Db2
  • WebSphere Service Registry/Repository
  • Hyper Protect Virtual Servers - Private Cloud
  • Other/Unk IBM SW
  • Cloud Pak for Data
  • SPSS Modeler
  • Instana
  • Cloud Pak for Applications
  • Financial Transactions,Payments & Insights
  • OpenPages
  • API Connect
  • App Connect
  • IT Automation Heritage
  • Aspera
  • Blockchain Support
  • Robotic Process Automation (RPA)
  • Cloud Pak for Business Automation
  • DataPower
  • Cloud Pak for Integration
  • Legacy App Services
  • MQ
  • Operations Insights
  • Operational Decision Management
  • Cognos Analytics
  • Informix
  • Decision Optimization
  • Spectrum Accelerate
  • Connected Vehicle Insights
  • watsonx.data
  • Cloudera & Hadoop
  • Guardium Key Lifecycle Management
  • Optim
  • Data Replication
  • Filenet Content Manager
  • DevOps
  • Renewals Only - Kenexa LMS
  • Hybrid Cloud Network Automation
  • SPSS Statistics
  • WebSphere Application Server
  • Business Automation Workflow
  • Guardium Data Protection
  • Verify Governance
  • X-force Threat Intelligence
  • QRadar SIEM
  • QRadar SOAR
  • Capture
  • Content Manager On Demand
  • Fusion HCI SW & Fusion SDS (TPS)
  • Databand
  • Flexera One with IBM Observability
  • Storage DS8K SW (TPS)
  • Event Automation
  • Edge Application Manager
  • Content Manager (CM8)
  • The Weather Company Media
  • Non-IBM SW
  • Business Automation Open Editions
  • Workload Automation
  • Db2 Tools for Z
  • WebSphere Maintenance Mode
  • Guardium Data Encryption
  • Guardium Data Security Center
  • Verify Privilege
  • Verify
  • Guardium Discover and Classify
  • Netezza
  • Palantir Withdrawn
  • Security AppScan
  • Clinical Development Portfolio Withdrawn
  • LinuxONE Rockhopper II Withdrawn
  • Hyper Protect Data Controller Withdrawn
  • Storage Tape Enterprise Drives (TS11xx)
  • IoT Platform Withdrawn
  • Data Platform Top (AUO)
  • Supply Chain Intelligence Top (AUO) Withdrawn
  • Video Analytics Withdrawn
  • Engineering Lifecycle Management Top (AUO)
  • Customer Insights Software
  • BigFix Endpoint Security
  • Security Network Protection Withdrawn
  • watsonx.ai
  • watsonx Code Assistant for Z
  • MongoDB
  • Hybrid Cloud Mesh
  • Streamsets
  • Kubecost
  • Concert
  • webMethods API Management
  • webMethods Data Exchange
  • webMethods BPMS
  • webMethods ApplinX
  • webMethods EntireX
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.