We are honored to have been an IBM Gold Business Partner for over three years and a trusted IBM Maximo managed service provider. Offerings MAS 9 and Ext. Maximo 7.6 support. For more than a decade, we have been delivering comprehensive IBM Maximo solutions, encompassing our flagship products and exceptional services. At iMaxeam, we are committed to ensuring every client gets the most out of IBM Maximo. With 21 years of combined experience in the industry, we understand the challenges businesses face and are dedicated to providing tailored solutions that optimize efficiency, reduce costs.

Address IMMEUBLE PALAZZO POSILLIPO, 1 ER ETAGE, PORTE 10, ABIDJAN-COCODY, DANGA, Abidjan 00225, Côte d'Ivoire Telephone +2250505023434 Website imaxeam.com Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider