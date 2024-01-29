The AI Assistant for everyone: watsonx Orchestrate combines generative AI and automation to boost productivity

What if employees had the ability to effortlessly delegate time-consuming tasks, access information seamlessly through simple inquiries, and tackle complex projects within a single, streamlined application? What if customers had access to an intelligent, friendly virtual agent to provide answers and enable self-service experiences around the clock? This technological revolution is now possible, thanks to the innovative capabilities of generative AI powered automation. With today’s advancements in AI Assistant technology, companies can achieve business outcomes at an unprecedented speed, turning the once seemingly impossible into a tangible reality.

In fact, 75% of CEOs say their competitive advantage rests on generative AI. The rewards associated with this technology have already become apparent. Companies at the forefront of generative AI adoption and data-led innovation are reporting 72% greater annual net profits and 17% more annual revenue growth than their peers.

Avid Solutions, a research and development firm with a bold mission to revolutionize food production and sustainable agriculture, is leveraging AI Assistant technology to improve employee and customer happiness. By automating tedious workstreams with IBM watsonx™ Orchestrate, Avid Solutions is now able to free up employees to focus on more strategic work and their own development, while also improving the overall efficiency of operations. Not only have they reduced the number of errors that occur in their project management processes by 10%, but they have also reduced the time it takes to onboard new customers by 25%. CEO Dr. Malcolm Adams shared, “We have also seen a number of qualitative benefits from Orchestrate. Our employees are more satisfied with their jobs because they are no longer bogged down by repetitive tasks. We have also seen an improvement in customer satisfaction because we are able to respond to customer inquiries more quickly and efficiently.”