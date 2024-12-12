Introducing the third generation of IBM Db2 as a Service: Revolutionizing cloud database management with VPC Gen 2 support
We are thrilled to announce a major milestone in our OLTP database service offering. Today, we launch IBM Db2 as a Service third generation on IBM Cloud®, the next step in our journey to provide robust, scalable, and intelligent data solutions to meet the demands of modern enterprises.

This launch marks the evolution of our offering, now rebranded from Db2 on Cloud to Db2 as a Service, alongside support for Db2 v12.1 and VPC Gen 2. Our new generation represents a major leap forward in improved scalability, flexibility, and simplicity, making it easier than ever to modernize applications.

What’s new in the third generation of Db2 as a Service!

We will soon be introducing our new plan, which will include: Setting New Standards in Cloud Database Services.  This plan is built on IBM Cloud® Virtual Servers for VPC Gen 2, leveraging cutting-edge infrastructure to deliver exceptional speed, capacity, and reliability.

Here's what makes this plan stand out:

Upgraded performance and scalability
  • Enhanced network capacity: Network capacity of up to 25 Gbps, enabling faster data transfers and improved application responsiveness.
  • High-performance compute: Support for 128 vCPUs and 1TB memory, providing the power to handle even the most demanding workloads.
  • Customizable environments: Tailor environment with customizable DBM and profile registry variables to suit unique requirements.
  • Improved integration: Take advantage of improved integration features like Terraform and VPE, as well as support for customer-specified maintenance windows for better operational control.
Enhanced features for reliability and security
  • Secure connectivity: Support for virtual private endpoints ensures secure, private connectivity for your applications.
  • High availability: Enjoy robust availability with up to 2 HA nodes and one  DR-read replica node, ensuring seamless operations and data reliability.
Flexible storage and backup options
  • Cost efficient pricing: IOPS-based storage pricing lets customers pay for performance tailored to their workload requirements, expand storage up to 40 TB, with independent scaling of storage performance up to 196K IOPS.
  • Advanced backup features
    • Simplify migrations with the ability to restore customer-provided backups, ensuring a smooth and efficient transition to the cloud.
    • Snapshot-based backups with PITR minimize downtime during backups with point-in-time recovery (PITR), reducing operational impacts while enhancing data safety.
Empowering application modernization

These updates reinforce Db2 SaaS as a cornerstone for application modernization, empowering enterprises to harness Db2's full potential with ease, efficiency and scalability.

We’re thrilled to see how our customers will use these new capabilities to drive their businesses forward. Stay tuned for more updates as we continue to innovate and evolve Db2 SaaS to meet the needs of the next generation of enterprise workloads.

Ready to explore Db2 SaaS third generation? Try our new plan to experience the next generation of database management.

For more details, check out the IBM Db2 as a Service documentation to see all its features and capabilities.

