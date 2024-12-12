Introducing the third generation of IBM Db2 as a Service: Revolutionizing cloud database management with VPC Gen 2 support

We are thrilled to announce a major milestone in our OLTP database service offering. Today, we launch IBM Db2 as a Service third generation on IBM Cloud®, the next step in our journey to provide robust, scalable, and intelligent data solutions to meet the demands of modern enterprises.

This launch marks the evolution of our offering, now rebranded from Db2 on Cloud to Db2 as a Service, alongside support for Db2 v12.1 and VPC Gen 2. Our new generation represents a major leap forward in improved scalability, flexibility, and simplicity, making it easier than ever to modernize applications.