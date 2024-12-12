Introducing the third generation of IBM Db2 as a Service: Revolutionizing cloud database management with VPC Gen 2 support

12 December 2024
We are thrilled to announce a major milestone in our OLTP database service offering. Today, we launch IBM Db2 as a Service third generation on IBM Cloud®, the next step in our journey to provide robust, scalable, and intelligent data solutions to meet the demands of modern enterprises.
This launch marks the evolution of our offering, now rebranded from Db2 on Cloud to Db2 as a Service, alongside support for Db2 v12.1 and VPC Gen 2. Our new generation represents a major leap forward in improved scalability, flexibility, and simplicity, making it easier than ever to modernize applications.
We will soon be introducing our new plan, which will include: Setting New Standards in Cloud Database Services. This plan is built on IBM Cloud® Virtual Servers for VPC Gen 2, leveraging cutting-edge infrastructure to deliver exceptional speed, capacity, and reliability.
Here's what makes this plan stand out:
These updates reinforce Db2 SaaS as a cornerstone for application modernization, empowering enterprises to harness Db2's full potential with ease, efficiency and scalability.
We’re thrilled to see how our customers will use these new capabilities to drive their businesses forward. Stay tuned for more updates as we continue to innovate and evolve Db2 SaaS to meet the needs of the next generation of enterprise workloads.
Ready to explore Db2 SaaS third generation? Try our new plan to experience the next generation of database management.
For more details, check out the IBM Db2 as a Service documentation to see all its features and capabilities.
