IBM enhances the capabilities of watsonx.governance with the new Model Risk Evaluation Engine

As companies continue to scale their generative AI deployments, it is increasingly important for them to develop a better understanding of the risks associated with the underlying foundation models, including prompt injection, toxic output, jailbreaking and hallucination.

Organizations have a lot of choice when it comes to selecting which generative AI models to use in their company. Making an informed decision is important to avoid situations when generative models perform poorly (for example a “rogue” customer-facing chatbot giving incorrect or harmful guidance). These situations can have a huge reputational impact that can be hard for an organization to recover from. Thus, having objective quantitative risk data to prevent these types of situations should be part of an organization’s model onboarding process.

The onboarding process for generative AI models has 3 stages: