Introducing High Availability on IBM Cloud for VCF as a Service: Enhancing resilience and availability for mission-critical workloads

15 April 2025
We are excited to announce the availability of Regional High Availability (HA) networking and workloads on IBM Cloud for VCF as a Service (VCFaaS), to help businesses deploy mission-critical applications with enhanced resiliency and availability. With these new options, you can:
IBM Cloud for VCF as a Service (VCFaaS) provides a fully managed VMware solution that allows businesses to deploy and manage VMware virtual data centers and virtual machines seamlessly on the cloud, with the support of IBM’s dedicated infrastructure.
The High Availability feature in VCFaaS provides customers with the flexibility to deploy workloads in a stretched environment across two data centers within the same region. This feature offers 2 key options:
By leveraging these options, customers can ensure that their mission-critical workloads remain available and resilient, meeting the stringent availability requirements necessary for mission-critical workloads.
IBM’s VCF as a Service with High Availability allows businesses to deploy workloads with confidence, knowing that the infrastructure is designed to keep applications available and performing optimally, even in the face of disruptions. Whether you need stretched networking for load distribution, or full stretched workloads for comprehensive failover capabilities, VCF as a Service offers the flexibility, scalability and performance you need.
With VCF as a Service and IBM Cloud, you can quickly deploy highly available, mission-critical workloads in a trusted environment, all while benefiting from cost-efficient pricing models and unmatched support.
Experience the future of high availability with VCF as a Service today, and let IBM handle the complexity so you can focus on what matters most—your business.
If you're seeking a reliable solution to host your mission-critical VMware workloads in the cloud, IBM Cloud for VCF as a Service could just be the perfect fit, offering top-tier resiliency and availability.
To make it even easier for businesses to get started with IBM Cloud for VCF as a Service, we're offering some exciting promotions:
