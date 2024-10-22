Introducing IBM Guardium Quantum Safe

22 October 2024
Cryptography touches every corner of the digital world—internet protocols, financial systems, enterprise applications and beyond. Quantum computing is ushering in a new cryptographic era. Cybercriminals can harvest confidential data now to decrypt later, potentially disrupting business processes.
Enterprises have relied on standard cryptography and encryption methods to safeguard their data, applications and endpoints for decades. With quantum computing, traditional encryption algorithms that would take centuries to break using conventional computers may be cracked within mere hours. As quantum computing advances, sensitive information secured by today's encryption standards and practices may become vulnerable. Organizations face challenges securing their data against conventional and quantum-enabled risk, getting visibility into their cryptography usage, complying with evolving regulations and prioritizing vulnerabilities.
IBM Guardium® Quantum Safe is a new piece of software available through the new IBM Guardium Data Security Center. It’s built to help your organization gain visibility into its cryptographic posture, allowing teams to develop and execute remediation plans more quickly and effectively. IBM Guardium Quantum Safe monitors your enterprise's cryptography use, uncovers cryptographic vulnerabilities, and prioritizes remediation to secure your data from both conventional and quantum-enabled risks.
This solution showcases IBM’s leadership and deep expertise in quantum-safe research innovation, consulting and data security. IBM Guardium Quantum Safe supports your organization on its journey toward quantum-safe and cryptographic maturity.
