Introducing IBM Guardium Quantum Safe

IBM Guardium® Quantum Safe is a new piece of software available through the new IBM Guardium Data Security Center. It’s built to help your organization gain visibility into its cryptographic posture, allowing teams to develop and execute remediation plans more quickly and effectively. IBM Guardium Quantum Safe monitors your enterprise's cryptography use, uncovers cryptographic vulnerabilities, and prioritizes remediation to secure your data from both conventional and quantum-enabled risks.

This solution showcases IBM’s leadership and deep expertise in quantum-safe research innovation, consulting and data security. IBM Guardium Quantum Safe supports your organization on its journey toward quantum-safe and cryptographic maturity.

