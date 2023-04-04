Igniting the IBM Ecosystem with New IBM z16 and IBM LinuxONE 4 Single Frame and Rack Mount Options

That’s why I’m so excited about our new single frame and rack mount configurations of IBM z16 and IBM LinuxONE 4. The result of five years of planning and innovation, these new options are a game changer for our clients and the IBM Ecosystem that will help bring them to market.

The new offerings are built for the modern data center to help optimize flexibility and sustainability, particularly for small- and medium-sized businesses. For IBM Ecosystem partners, the new rack mount configurations open more business opportunities to reach new audiences with specific data center design requirements. With capabilities for partition-level power monitoring and additional environmental metrics, the single frame and rack mount configurations can potentially help reduce a client’s carbon footprint.

For example, consolidating Linux workloads on an IBM LinuxONE Rockhopper 4 instead of running them on compared x86 servers with similar conditions and location can reduce energy consumption by 75% and space by 67%. [1]