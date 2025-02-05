IBM Db2 Bridge: One Data Movement tool for all your mission critical workloads.

Preserves the integrity of data by analyzing dependencies . From a source system, the user can select an entire database or a subset of objects

Operating system agnostic . By utilizing ODBC connectivity, IBM Db2 Bridge connects directly to source and target systems and is not impacted by operating system differences such as endianness.

Supports multiple Db2 releases . IBM Db2 Bridge supports Db2 10.5 or later source systems and Db2 11.5 or later target systems.

Supports Db2-based deployments . IBM Db2 Bridge supports various transactional and analytical workloads and deployment types on premises or on cloud. Note: IBM Integrated Analytics System (IIAS) is supported as a source system only.

Interfaces . An intuitive user interface makes it easy for the user to navigate through simple operations such as defining the source and target, selecting objects from the source system to move, running the migration job, and displaying results. A powerful command-line interface provides additional options.

Supports high performance unload. Clients who have entitlement to Optim High Performance Unload for Db2 can enable it through IBM Db2 Bridge.

Whether you are moving heavy workloads from one huge database of 1000 Terabytes or 1000 databases of various sizes, you need a tool that can get the job done with accuracy and speed, without compromising data integrity. IBM Db2 Bridge is the tool for the job.

