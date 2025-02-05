5 February 2025
Introducing IBM Db2 Bridge: One Data Movement tool for all your mission critical workloads. Whether you are modernizing your data infrastructure, migrating database workloads, consolidating systems, or building brand new cloud native applications, IBM Db2 Bridge will be your trusted partner along your journey.
Data movement tools often lack features, functions and resources that organizations need when creating a robust data movement strategy. In contrast, IBM Db2 Bridge enables current and prospective customers to:
Whether you are moving heavy workloads from one huge database of 1000 Terabytes or 1000 databases of various sizes, you need a tool that can get the job done with accuracy and speed, without compromising data integrity. IBM Db2 Bridge is the tool for the job.