Satya Krishnaswamy Director, Hybrid Data Management Development, IBM

Satya is responsible for driving the strategy, development, and maintenance of software deliverables which contribute to the success of their software brand and/or overall software portfolio. He develops product strategy and product roll-out, makes investment decisions on new and existing software product features and functionality, support clients and client engagement teams and is also responsible for delivering defined business results such as growing revenue, increasing market share, reducing operational costs, and improving customer satisfaction as well as improving the climate of their organizations and building organizational capacity.