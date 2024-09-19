IBM accelerates enterprise AI for clients with new capabilities on IBM Z

Today, we are excited to unveil a new suite of AI offerings for IBM Z that are designed to help clients improve business outcomes by speeding the implementation of enterprise AI on IBM Z across a wide variety of use cases and industries. We are bringing artificial intelligence (AI) to emerging use cases that our clients (like Swiss insurance provider La Mobilière) have begun exploring, such as enhancing the accuracy of insurance policy recommendations, increasing the accuracy and timeliness of anti-money laundering controls, and further reducing risk exposure for financial services companies.

The new offerings are designed to help accelerate the adoption of popular AI frameworks and tooling. We are also announcing an enhanced Machine Learning for z/OS and advanced intelligence and operational improvements with the latest IBM z/OS operating system.

Our rich AI offerings—coupled with low-latency inferencing that leverages the IBM Telum on-chip AI accelerator—are designed to help clients integrate AI workloads into their most mission-critical business applications running on IBM Z and meet their throughput SLAs.