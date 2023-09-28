Expanding the journey to reliability with Maximo Application Suite 8.11

Industrial businesses are at a pivotal time—redefining their strategies to address issues associated with workforce shifts, asset reliability, regulatory considerations, environmental impacts and more. Now more than ever, operations executives, IT leaders, technical staff and maintenance leaders must work together to ensure they can stay competitive in their industries, that their physical infrastructure can drive a strong return on assets, and that productivity continues to increase, all to maximize operational efficiency and reliability.

Organizations are challenged by the continued integration of physical and digital operations, allowing for maximized collaboration and decision-making capabilities. This is a key theme for the release of IBM Maximo Application Suite (MAS) version 8.11. The suite represents a big leap for legacy Maximo EAM users, with new features (Scheduler, Calibration and Linear), enhanced automation and asset health analytics and AI-infused technologies to drive value for migrating clients. MAS 8.11 provides major enhancements across core maintenance and field service (mobile EAM and inspections) domains and introduces a new reliability centered maintenance (RCM) capability and library.

This release enables IBM Maximo to offer an asset lifecycle management platform that effectively combines enterprise asset management (EAM), asset performance management (APM) and reliability centered maintenance (RCM) in a single platform with shared data and industry workflows.