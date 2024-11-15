Code smarter, not harder: Announcing the general availability of IBM watsonx Code Assistant

IBM is excited to announce the general availability of IBM watsonx Code Assistant™, an enterprise-ready code assistant designed to accelerate the software development lifecycle.

This new product expands watsonx Code Assistant portfolio consisting of IBM watsonx Code Assistant for Redhat® Ansible® Lightspeed and IBM watsonx Code Assistant for Z. The new IBM watsonx Code Assistant, features advanced capabilities in the analysis and modernization of Enterprise Java applications with a guided experience that supports the end-to-end application lifecycle. Leveraging advanced automation and generative AI, IBM watsonx Code Assistant enables developers to perform WebSphere to Liberty modernization and seamless Java upgrades. By focusing on the entire software development lifecycle, watsonx Code Assistant helps organizations to understand their Java applications and plan and perform their transformation. During a 6-week pilot, rKube, a business partner in Morocco, leveraged watsonx Code Assistant's Java modernization capabilities to transform 80% of traditional WebSphere application code automatically and increased the unit test coverage for Java upgrades up to 90%.

Powered by IBM Granite™ code models, this new IBM watsonx Code Assistant product also supports over one hundred different programming languages with optimization for C, C++, Go, JavaScript, Python, and TypeScript, in addition to Java. It empowers developers by accelerating software development tasks with AI-powered capabilities made available directly in the integrated development environment (IDE). Its capabilities include context-aware code generation, explanation, documentation and unit test generation. It combines the power of generative AI and advanced automation to simplify coding workflows and accelerate productivity, enabling developers to deliver high-quality code efficiently.

The new IBM watsonx Code Assistant offers real-time code assistance with its integrated chat interface and intelligent code completions in the code editor. Developers can benefit from instant feedback, error detection, and improvements, with support for single-line, multi-line and comment-to-code completions, making it essential for optimizing coding workflows.

IBM watsonx Code Assistant is offered both in SaaS and on-premises deployment options.

Excited to accelerate your coding experience? Sign Up for the free trial today.