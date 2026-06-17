IBM watsonx.data intelligence brings trusted context to AI agents in self-managed environments

AI agents are most effective when connected to the enterprise knowledge layer, with access to business definitions, lineage, governance policies and data quality insights. Much of this information already exists but remains disconnected from where agents operate, limiting reliable interpretation and reducing trust in AI-driven workflows.

Agentic Data Intelligence is designed to meet this need by bringing watsonx.data intelligence capabilities into AI agent interactions. Using the Model Context Protocol (MCP), an emerging standard for connecting AI systems with enterprise data and tools, agents can dynamically access trusted metadata and governance context from watsonx.data intelligence at runtime.

This allows agents to move beyond raw data access and operate with a shared understanding of business meaning, relationships, ownership and policies. These integrations work across existing tools and applications, including IBM Bob, watsonx Orchestrate, Claude, GitHub Copilot, enterprise copilots and custom AI applications.

With this model, agents can access:

Cataloged data assets

Business definitions

Lineage relationships and dependencies

Data products and ownership information

Governance policies and controls

As a result, agents can discover relevant data faster and produce outputs that are more accurate, explainable and aligned with enterprise standards.

While trusted context is essential, many data intelligence and governance tasks require structured processes and best practices to be executed effectively. Agentic Data Intelligence addresses this through Agent Skills, which enable agents to act on data consistently.