Docling for IBM watsonx: Turn complex documents into AI-ready data

Enterprise AI initiatives often succeed or fail based on the quality of the data they are grounded on. Yet most enterprise knowledge is trapped in complex documents that were never designed for AI consumption, like PDFs, images and slide decks. As organizations build RAG systems, enterprise search experiences and AI agents, transforming those documents into structured, trustworthy data is a requirement for reliable AI at scale.

With more than 40 million downloads, the open-source Docling toolkit has emerged as a popular solution to this problem, helping teams convert documents into structured formats that preserve layout, tables, reading order, and relationships. Now, IBM is delivering Docling as an enterprise-grade managed service.

With Docling for IBM watsonx, teams can move from raw documents to reusable, governed AI-ready data more quickly and cost-effectively, without having to deploy and maintain it themselves. At a flat 4 USD per 1,000 pages, Docling for IBM watsonx offers 20% lower list pricing for document conversion compared to selected major vendors*, while helping teams prepare higher-quality inputs for RAG, enterprise search and agent workflows.