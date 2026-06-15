Docling for IBM watsonx: Turn complex documents into AI-ready data

Today, IBM is announcing the general availability of Docling for IBM watsonx, bringing the widely adopted open-source Docling toolkit into a managed service for turning complex and messy documents into structured, AI-ready data.
Enterprise AI initiatives often succeed or fail based on the quality of the data they are grounded on. Yet most enterprise knowledge is trapped in complex documents that were never designed for AI consumption, like PDFs, images and slide decks. As organizations build RAG systems, enterprise search experiences and AI agents, transforming those documents into structured, trustworthy data is a requirement for reliable AI at scale.
With more than 40 million downloads, the open-source Docling toolkit has emerged as a popular solution to this problem, helping teams convert documents into structured formats that preserve layout, tables, reading order, and relationships. Now, IBM is delivering Docling as an enterprise-grade managed service.
With Docling for IBM watsonx, teams can move from raw documents to reusable, governed AI-ready data more quickly and cost-effectively, without having to deploy and maintain it themselves. At a flat 4 USD per 1,000 pages, Docling for IBM watsonx offers 20% lower list pricing for document conversion compared to selected major vendors*, while helping teams prepare higher-quality inputs for RAG, enterprise search and agent workflows.
AI projects usually start with the simple goal of making knowledge easier to find, understand and use. But much of that knowledge lives in unstructured or semi-structured formats that were designed for people to read, not for AI systems.
A PDF might contain paragraphs, tables, charts, page headers, footnotes, formulas and images. A scanned document might require optical character recognition (OCR). A slide deck might include layered visual relationships that are obvious to a person but hard for an AI model to interpret. When those documents are flattened into plain text, important context can disappear.
But that context is critical for effective AI. Layout, hierarchy, tables, reading order and relationships between document elements help determine meaning. If a table is converted into an unordered block of text, or an image is separated from its caption, downstream AI systems may retrieve the wrong information or generate unreliable responses. Poor document conversion can weaken search, RAG and agent workflows, even when the underlying foundation model is strong.
Some teams try to solve this by sending raw documents directly to large frontier models. While this can work, it quickly becomes expensive at scale and does not create reusable structured outputs. Other teams might stitch together OCR tools, file parsers, chunkers and custom infrastructure. That approach means managing multiple tools, tuning pipelines for different file types and maintaining infrastructure, and even then it may still fail to preserve the structure that AI applications need.
Docling for IBM watsonx helps teams convert complex, multi-format documents into structured outputs which are easier for AI applications to retrieve, process, analyze and reuse across workflows.
Instead of treating document processing as basic text extraction, Docling for IBM watsonx applies document understanding capabilities - like specialized models for layout analysis and table recognition—to preserve more of the meaning in the original content.
OCR is often optimized for recognizing text, not understanding how that text is organized on a page. When possible, Docling sidesteps OCR in favor of approaches that recognize and categorize visual elements directly, helping retain important context such as layout, tables, reading order and document relationships. When OCR is needed for scanned PDFs or images, Docling can still use it as part of the processing pipeline.
This structure-aware approach provides a stronger path from raw content to AI-ready data, helping teams reduce manual preparation, improve downstream retrieval quality and lower operational overhead.
Built on the open-source Docling toolkit, which IBM Research developed and donated to the Linux Foundation, Docling for IBM watsonx offers the power of Docling as a fully managed IBM service. The open-source project has seen significant community adoption, recently hitting 500 thousand daily downloads, as document preparation becomes a critical step in making content usable for RAG, enterprise search, and AI agents.
Now, IBM is making it easier for teams to put Docling into production without having to deploy, configure and maintain the underlying infrastructure themselves.
“We have been using open-source Docling in production. We recently tested [Docling for IBM watsonx] and found that it has improved accuracy. Parsing speed also doubled,” said a user from a Singapore Financial Institution. “A managed Docling service would make adoption easier by abstracting away infrastructure operations, including capacity scaling, so teams can focus on integration rather than platform maintenance.”
The service is designed to provide a quicker path to value with out-of-the-box configuration, automatic scaling based on workload demand, and high-throughput processing without requiring teams to plan and manage dedicated capacity.
Teams can use Docling for IBM watsonx through a simple user interface for experimentation, inspection and quick document processing. At scale, the capabilities can be embedded directly into production applications, automation pipelines and enterprise AI workflows via easy-to-use APIs.
By turning complex files into cleaner inputs, Docling for IBM watsonx helps support a broad set of AI and data workflows:
Docling for IBM watsonx is generally available now as a SaaS offering hosted on AWS. You can try it for free and start processing documents through an easy-to-use interface, then move to API-based integration when you are ready to embed document intelligence into production workflows.
The service is available through the IBM Marketplace or AWS Marketplace with simple and predictable pay-as-you-go pricing at $4 per 1,000 pages. At scale, that means you can save $1,000 per million pages converted compared to the lowest‑priced comparable offering with Docling for IBM watsonx*. Annual subscriptions are also available starting at 1 million pages per year and include support and premium processing throughput.
Docling for IBM watsonx offers a practical and cost-effective way to turn complex documents into reusable AI-ready data and helps reduce the manual effort, cost and operational complexity that can slow AI initiatives down.
Try Docling for IBM watsonx for free
*Based on a comparison of U.S. published pay‑as‑you‑go list prices as of 9 June 2026 per 1,000 pages for document processing workloads that go beyond basic OCR and return structured outputs such as layout, tables, or forms, compared to selected offerings from several major vendors. Excludes free tiers, OCR‑only services, commitment or volume discounts, negotiated enterprise pricing, and region or currency differences. Dollar savings calculated by comparing Docling for IBM watsonx list price of 4 USD per 1,000 pages to the lowest‑priced qualifying comparable offerings. Actual savings may vary.