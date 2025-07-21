Accelerate Java modernization with automation and integrated tooling

We continue to evolve our tooling, to help clients accelerate their workload modernization efforts, with new capabilities in IBM Application Modernization Accelerator V4.3 (AMA), and the IBM Application Modernization Accelerator Developer Tools V1.0 (AMA Dev Tools), which are now generally available.

These new features deliver targeted modernization strategies and capabilities to accelerate efforts to modernize enterprise Java applications running on runtimes like WebSphere Application Server (traditional) to run on the modern WebSphere Liberty runtime, adopt up-to-date Java SE and Jakarta EE levels and more.