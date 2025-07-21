Accelerate Java modernization with automation and integrated tooling

21 July 2025
We continue to evolve our tooling, to help clients accelerate their workload modernization efforts, with new capabilities in IBM Application Modernization Accelerator V4.3 (AMA), and the IBM Application Modernization Accelerator Developer Tools V1.0 (AMA Dev Tools), which are now generally available.
These new features deliver targeted modernization strategies and capabilities to accelerate efforts to modernize enterprise Java applications running on runtimes like WebSphere Application Server (traditional) to run on the modern WebSphere Liberty runtime, adopt up-to-date Java SE and Jakarta EE levels and more.
AMA is included with the following SaaS, On Prem and Add On programs respectively:
AMA Dev Tools are a set of IDE plug-ins available to EASeJ, EAR and MoRE customers using Eclipse IDE or VS Code IDEs. Download AMA Dev Tools from your IDE marketplace:
Regardless of which destination you choose, unlock the tools and insights you need to drive innovation—your modernization journey starts here. Explore the latest enhancements to AMA and the impact of AMA Dev Tools. Empower your team to modernize faster and more efficiently.
Explore the full suite on JSphere Tools page