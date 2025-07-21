Accelerate Java modernization with automation and integrated tooling

21 July 2025

Author

Seongwook Park

Product Manager, IBM Application Modernization, DevEx tool

IBM

We continue to evolve our tooling, to help clients accelerate their workload modernization efforts, with new capabilities in IBM Application Modernization Accelerator V4.3 (AMA), and the IBM Application Modernization Accelerator Developer Tools V1.0 (AMA Dev Tools), which are now generally available.  

These new features deliver targeted modernization strategies and capabilities to accelerate efforts to modernize enterprise Java applications running on runtimes like WebSphere Application Server (traditional) to run on the modern WebSphere Liberty runtime, adopt up-to-date Java SE and Jakarta EE levels and more.

Key capabilities in IBM AMA

  • New SaaS Destination Planning: With the introduction of Enterprise Application Service for Java (EASeJ), you can now move to SaaS with ease using the tailored migration plans
  • New Automated Application Grouping: Automatically generate groupings of applications based on shared dependencies, such as connected databases or queues.
  • New Operations Target: Support is now provided for Liberty administered from WebSphere (MoRE) version 1.0.0.1
  • Comprehensive Visualization of Application Estates: Understand the full scope of your application environment such as WebSphere or non-IBM app servers with visual maps that highlight interdependencies across applications, databases, and messaging queues.
  • Db2 Discovery and Modernization Recommendations: Identify your IBM Db2 instances and receive actionable recommendations for modernization in IBM Cloud.

Key capabilities in IBM AMA Developer Tools

  • Automatically modernize your existing enterprise Java application code, reducing manual effort and time needed to have code running in the new runtime environment.
  • Automatically upgrade Java code to use the latest Java SE levels.

AMA tools are an integral part of the JSphere Suite for Java

AMA is included with the following SaaS, On Prem and Add On programs respectively: 

AMA Dev Tools are a set of IDE plug-ins available to EASeJ, EAR and MoRE customers using Eclipse IDE or VS Code IDEs. Download AMA Dev Tools from your IDE marketplace:

Accelerate your application modernization journey

Regardless of which destination you choose, unlock the tools and insights you need to drive innovation—your modernization journey starts here. Explore the latest enhancements to AMA and the impact of AMA Dev Tools. Empower your team to modernize faster and more efficiently.

Start your AMA trial today

Download the AMA Dev Tools

Explore the full suite on JSphere Tools page

 

