Electronic data interchange (EDI) software and solutions

Your electronic data interchange (EDI) solution can be the foundation of your enterprise integration strategy — if you choose the right one. According to analysts, over 66% of all supply chain transactions are supported by EDI, so it’s crucial to choose a solution that is reliable, scalable, and extensible to meet all your integration challenges. IBM’s software and solutions support all major EDI standards and include the leading transformation capabilities to enable seamless, any-to-any transformation.

With IBM, you can extend integration capabilities with APIs to meet emerging partner mandates, real-time transaction processing needs, and more. IBM can help align with your IT infrastructure strategy supporting workloads both on-prem or in a hybrid-cloud environment with the added flexibility, to subscribe to as-a-service networks.