IBM® Storage for hybrid cloud empowers you to deploy cloud architectures on-premises and extend them seamlessly to public cloud environments. Stop maintaining and start innovating by taking control of your hybrid cloud environments. Make IT more agile, scalable, secure, efficient and cost effective for your portable workloads.

Application modernization initiatives have become increasingly prominent across the modern business landscape, and organizations have needed to modernize their infrastructures accordingly and look for cost-effective storage solutions both on-premises and cloud-based. One of the major challenges is the pricing with cloud storage services, as cloud providers charge based on the amount of data storage space used. However, organizations can minimize pricing by implementing data lifecycle management policies to prevent excessive accumulation of backup data in the cloud.